Final assessment approved for Little Falls road construction project

The Little Falls City Council set the final assessment amount on its largest road construction project of 2021, Monday. After a public hearing in which one resident spoke, the Council approved a final project cost of $3.097 million for its public improvement project on Third Street Southeast, Oak Street and Crestview Drive. The final assessment amount that will be split among property owners in the impacted areas was $953,816. The city will pay the remaining $2.143 million by selling general obligation bonds.