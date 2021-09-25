CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Falls, MN

Final assessment approved for Little Falls road construction project

By Zach Hacker zach.hacker@apgecm.com
hometownsource.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Little Falls City Council set the final assessment amount on its largest road construction project of 2021, Monday. After a public hearing in which one resident spoke, the Council approved a final project cost of $3.097 million for its public improvement project on Third Street Southeast, Oak Street and Crestview Drive. The final assessment amount that will be split among property owners in the impacted areas was $953,816. The city will pay the remaining $2.143 million by selling general obligation bonds.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Little Falls, MN
Government
City
Little Falls, MN
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Infrastructure#Falls City
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy