CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Point Roberts, WA

Point Roberts calendar: What's coming up

Point Roberts Journal
Point Roberts Journal
 7 days ago

(POINT ROBERTS, WA) Point Roberts has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Point Roberts:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXi5G_0c7ui31L00

Creative Clay

Lynden, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 321 Front St, Lynden, WA

Join us as we explore the world of clay. We will make several projects in this class and make items with various pottery techniques such as coils, slabs, pinch pots. AGES: Kids (Ages 6-12) CLASS...

Learn More

From Then 'Til Now by Antonio Gonzalez

Lynden, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 321 Front St, Lynden, WA

As an artist with a Chicano/American background my art has always been influenced by the people, agricultural area, and culture of the Lower Yakima Valley. Works featured in From Then ‘Til Now...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l6j1O_0c7ui31L00

The Jack Benson Band at Station 49

Blaine, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 4620 Birch Bay Lynden Rd, Blaine, WA

Music & Comedy at Station 49! The Jack Benson Band 5-7pm Comedy show 7-9pm Hosted by Cecilee Romano Headliner Luke Severeid $5.00 cover *** LUKE SEVEREID is a PNW native who got his start in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mbagn_0c7ui31L00

Rebirth of a Nation

Eastsound, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 917 Mt Baker Rd, Eastsound, WA

YOU MUST BE: FULLY VACCINATED, SHOW PROOF OF VACCINATION AND PROOF OF ID: In 2004 artist-composer Paul Miller, aka DJ Spooky, re-edited director D.W., Griffith's problematic 1915 silent film as...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x7kEL_0c7ui31L00

Orcas SwimRun

Olga, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Address: 3572 Olga Rd, Olga, WA

There’s nothing quite like racing in Washington State’s Pacific Northwest (PNW). Crisp inland lake swims, hauntingly beautiful forest trail runs, big mountain climbs, and stunning scenery around...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Maria Times

Steppin' Out takes the stage for final 2021 Santa Maria park concert

Around 500 people closed out the summer dancing to the tunes of Central Coast dance band Steppin' Out on Sunday during the city's final 2021 Concerts in the Park show, a city spokesman said. The concert at Acquistapace Park was the fourth in this year's concert series, which began in...
SANTA MARIA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

The Dinah celebrates 30th anniversary as the largest lesbian music festival

After a nearly two-year postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Dinah has returned to Palm Springs for its 30 year anniversary celebration. Mariah Hanson, Executive producer and owner of the Dinah Owner and executive producer Mariah Hanson said she is excited to finally be able to celebrate this major milestone and bring people together The post The Dinah celebrates 30th anniversary as the largest lesbian music festival appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Point Roberts Journal

Point Roberts Journal

Point Roberts, WA
34
Followers
414
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Point Roberts Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy