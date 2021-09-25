Point Roberts calendar: What's coming up

(POINT ROBERTS, WA) Point Roberts has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Point Roberts:

Creative Clay Lynden, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 321 Front St, Lynden, WA

Join us as we explore the world of clay. We will make several projects in this class and make items with various pottery techniques such as coils, slabs, pinch pots. AGES: Kids (Ages 6-12) CLASS...

From Then 'Til Now by Antonio Gonzalez Lynden, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 321 Front St, Lynden, WA

As an artist with a Chicano/American background my art has always been influenced by the people, agricultural area, and culture of the Lower Yakima Valley. Works featured in From Then ‘Til Now...

The Jack Benson Band at Station 49 Blaine, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 4620 Birch Bay Lynden Rd, Blaine, WA

Music & Comedy at Station 49! The Jack Benson Band 5-7pm Comedy show 7-9pm Hosted by Cecilee Romano Headliner Luke Severeid $5.00 cover *** LUKE SEVEREID is a PNW native who got his start in...

Rebirth of a Nation Eastsound, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 917 Mt Baker Rd, Eastsound, WA

YOU MUST BE: FULLY VACCINATED, SHOW PROOF OF VACCINATION AND PROOF OF ID: In 2004 artist-composer Paul Miller, aka DJ Spooky, re-edited director D.W., Griffith's problematic 1915 silent film as...

Orcas SwimRun Olga, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Address: 3572 Olga Rd, Olga, WA

There’s nothing quite like racing in Washington State’s Pacific Northwest (PNW). Crisp inland lake swims, hauntingly beautiful forest trail runs, big mountain climbs, and stunning scenery around...