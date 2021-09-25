What’s up Longville: Local events calendar

(LONGVILLE, MN) Live events are coming to Longville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Longville:

Moonlite Bay Meat Raffle, Pull Tab Races and Key Chain Raffle Crosslake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 37627 Co Rd 66, Crosslake, MN

Have some fun at Moonlite Bay every Wednesday! Pull Tab Races, Meat Raffle and Progressive Key Chain Drawing!

Floral Take n Make Kits Pine River, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 212 Park Ave, Pine River, MN

September Adult Take n Make Kit at the Pine River Public Library -Fall Floral Arrangement Kits will be on a first come first serve basis, no reservations will be taken Available the week of...

Swimming Lessons-Ages 3-5 Walker, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 442 Walker Bay Blvd, Walker, MN

Swimming Lessons-Ages 3-5 is on Facebook. To connect with Swimming Lessons-Ages 3-5, join Facebook today.

Minnesota Special Olympic ATV Ride Benefit Akeley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 26993 MN-64, Akeley, MN

The Stompin’ Grounds is proud to have been asked to host the Minnesota Special Olympic ATV Ride Benefit this year. All funds raised will go towards the Minnesota Special Olympics Athletes. Friday...

Northern Lights Casino. Night Two! Walker, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 6800 Y Frontage Rd NW, Walker, MN

Nashville Recording Artist Zakk Grandahl Is Coming To Northern Lights Casino In Walker, Mn. For A Great Night Of Classic Traditional Country Music!!! If You Love Old School Traditional Country And...