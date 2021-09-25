CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senator May and Senator Mannion Send Letters to Governor Hochul and Van Duyn Administrators

 7 days ago

Syracuse, NY – Yesterday, Senator Rachel May (D-Onondaga, Madison, Oneida) and Senator John W. Mannion (D-Onondaga, Cayuga) submitted letters to both Governor Kathy Hochul and the administrators of Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Syracuse. The letter to Governor Hochul requests her administration to take decisive action to address this ongoing crisis. The letter to the facility administrators requests immediate answers on what steps they are taking or are planning in the immediate future to ensure appropriate and comprehensive caregiving and safe, sanitary conditions.

