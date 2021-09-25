Bunker events coming up

(BUNKER, MO) Live events are lining up on the Bunker calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bunker:

Ice Cream Social Annapolis, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 47247 MO-49, Annapolis, MO

What's better than ice cream? Free ice cream! The catch--you must bring a topping of your choice with you--we'll have the rest! We will provide the ice cream, bowls, spoons, and napkins—you just...

14th Iowa Vol Inf Bn. - Pilot Knob Pilot Knob, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

September 27, 1864, just outside Pilot Knob in Iron County, Missouri. Although outnumbered by more than ten-to-one, the Union defenders of Ft. Davidson managed to repulse repeated Confederate...

Two Rivers Community Celebration Eminence, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Co Rd 235, Eminence, MO

The junction of the Current and Jacks Fork Rivers, known as Two Rivers, was a vibrant crossroads of the riverways region. Join us as we celebrate the river community of Two Rivers, as well as...

Men's Backpacking Adventure Weekend Belleview, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: State Highway A, Belleview, MO 63623

Men's Growth Weekend empowering Men with the skills to Build their own Band of Brothers

Jim & Melissa Brady Steelville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 26 MO-8, Steelville, MO

JIM & MELISSA BRADY - Award winning artists and songwriters, Jim & Melissa Brady, possess a rich musical heritage that started in family ministry and transitioned to some of the greatest gospel...