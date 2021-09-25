CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny & Mild for today—-Warming Trend on the way

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ll be sunny and mild for today in our first weekend of fall. But, a warming trend is on the way that could include a record high for Monday. We’ll see sunny skies today with a high of 72 and clear skies for tonight with a low of 48. The...

www.vandaliaradio.com

