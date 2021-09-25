Sunny & Mild for today—-Warming Trend on the way

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not as chilly waking up today, but rain showers are here as an area of low-pressure tracks through the region. There’s no severe weather threat today, but a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out along with gusty winds around 20 mph. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most areas should pick up about 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rainfall. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Our sunsets are now before 7:00 PM! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Southwesterly flow keeps mild temperatures around through the week with highs in the low to mid 70’s. Monday, we also have a treat for showers and storms through the morning and afternoon, but they will taper off through the evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tuesday will be the dry day this week and the warmest with partly sunny skies. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Scattered showers stick around for the end of the week but right now it’s looking to shape up just in time for the weekend! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO