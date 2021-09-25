CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gore Springs, MS

Gore Springs events calendar

Gore Springs News Watch
Gore Springs News Watch
 7 days ago

(GORE SPRINGS, MS) Live events are lining up on the Gore Springs calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gore Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xb8Sr_0c7uh7aS00

21029.02 - Choctaw County ESSER 2 Weir Elementary and Choctaw County High School Building "C" — Dale Partners Architects, PA

Ackerman, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Please note that this is a Bailey Architecture Education Project. 21029.02 - Choctaw County ESSER 2 Weir Elementary and Choctaw County High School Building "C" This package contains 2 sites for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hq71v_0c7uh7aS00

Eagle Claw Invitational - Cross Country — STARKVILLE ACADEMY

Eupora, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

XC hosts Eagle Claw Invitational is on Facebook. To connect with XC hosts Eagle Claw Invitational, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vzH2G_0c7uh7aS00

Hwy 15 Yard Sale - Trail

Maben, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 7826 Webster St, Maben, MS

Yard Sale Trail along MS Hwy 15 from Newton to Maben!! Thursday September 30 - Sunday October 3 Calling all Makers - Bakers - Yard Salers- Food Vendors - Junkers!! Vendors can set up for free...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VwdUi_0c7uh7aS00

Porchlight presents Abbye West Pates

Gore Springs, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 32501 Highway 8, #E, Gore Springs, MS 38929

Abbye West Pates in Concert - Gore Springs, MS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AC2Qx_0c7uh7aS00

"Fan the Flames for Intercession"

Calhoun City, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 407 South Main Street, Calhoun City, MS 38916

A ONE Day Prayer & Intercessory Intensive with Minister Jauan Knight for those who desire to go deeper in God in prayer!

wbtw.com

Indoor entertainment center to open at Magnolia Mall in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Tilt Studio, a 100,000 square foot indoor family entertainment center, will be opening in October at the Magnolia Mall in Florence. The new fun center will feature a Jungle themed Laser Tag Arena; Mini Bowling; Two Black Light Mini Golf Courses; Spin Zone Bumper Cars with Flip Zone Cars, Indy Driving Simulator; and a Redemption Center with hundreds of prizes.
