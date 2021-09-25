Gore Springs events calendar

(GORE SPRINGS, MS) Live events are lining up on the Gore Springs calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gore Springs:

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Please note that this is a Bailey Architecture Education Project. 21029.02 - Choctaw County ESSER 2 Weir Elementary and Choctaw County High School Building "C" This package contains 2 sites for...

Eagle Claw Invitational - Cross Country — STARKVILLE ACADEMY Eupora, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

XC hosts Eagle Claw Invitational is on Facebook. To connect with XC hosts Eagle Claw Invitational, join Facebook today.

Hwy 15 Yard Sale - Trail Maben, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 7826 Webster St, Maben, MS

Yard Sale Trail along MS Hwy 15 from Newton to Maben!! Thursday September 30 - Sunday October 3 Calling all Makers - Bakers - Yard Salers- Food Vendors - Junkers!! Vendors can set up for free...

Porchlight presents Abbye West Pates Gore Springs, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 32501 Highway 8, #E, Gore Springs, MS 38929

Abbye West Pates in Concert - Gore Springs, MS

"Fan the Flames for Intercession" Calhoun City, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 407 South Main Street, Calhoun City, MS 38916

A ONE Day Prayer & Intercessory Intensive with Minister Jauan Knight for those who desire to go deeper in God in prayer!