Franklin calendar: Coming events

(FRANKLIN, NE) Franklin has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Franklin:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM
Address: 1324 Tilden St, Holdrege, NE
The most-booked Beach Boys tribute band in the world, performing all your old favorites from “back when”, like Surfin Safari, Little Deuce Coupe, 409, Surfer Girl, In My Room, I Get Around, Fun...
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Address: 443 N Kearney Ave, Minden, NE
Adult Craft Night is back! We'll have supplies and instructions for a variety of fabric pumpkins for you to choose from. Please contact the library to register by September 24.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 614 3rd Ave, Holdrege, NE
Craft With A Draft is a monthly craft workshop that pairs the enjoyment of crafting with friends with discovering amazing local craft beer! About this Event Craft With A Draft is a monthly craft...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Address: 102 N Pine St, Blue Hill, NE 68930
Mary Lanning Healthcare - Health Fair - Blue Hill Medical Clinic
