Franklin, NE

Franklin calendar: Coming events

Franklin Today
Franklin Today
 7 days ago

(FRANKLIN, NE) Franklin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Franklin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j2o1E_0c7uh4wH00

Sail On – The Beach Boys Tribute

Holdrege, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 1324 Tilden St, Holdrege, NE

The most-booked Beach Boys tribute band in the world, performing all your old favorites from “back when”, like Surfin Safari, Little Deuce Coupe, 409, Surfer Girl, In My Room, I Get Around, Fun...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DQ3Hz_0c7uh4wH00

Adult Craft Night

Minden, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 443 N Kearney Ave, Minden, NE

Adult Craft Night is back! We'll have supplies and instructions for a variety of fabric pumpkins for you to choose from. Please contact the library to register by September 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17XODC_0c7uh4wH00

September Craft With Draft

Holdrege, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 614 3rd Ave, Holdrege, NE

Craft With A Draft is a monthly craft workshop that pairs the enjoyment of crafting with friends with discovering amazing local craft beer! About this Event Craft With A Draft is a monthly craft...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aJm0M_0c7uh4wH00

Mary Lanning Healthcare - Blue Hill Medical Clinic

Blue Hill, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 102 N Pine St, Blue Hill, NE 68930

Mary Lanning Healthcare - Health Fair - Blue Hill Medical Clinic

Franklin, NE
With Franklin Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

