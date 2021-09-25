CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buxton, NC

Buxton events coming up

Buxton Post
Buxton Post
 7 days ago

(BUXTON, NC) Live events are coming to Buxton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Buxton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bdbIM_0c7ugxiA00

Vinyasa Flow with Cena — Hatteras Yoga

Frisco, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 52327 NC-12, Frisco, NC

Vinyasa Flow Instructor: Cena Jennette *Walk-ins Welcome! Vinyasa Flow Yoga is a series of postures connecting breath and movement in a dance-like rhythm. This is an energetic practice promoting...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g5rEl_0c7ugxiA00

Author Event with Walter Bennett

Buxton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 47918 NC-12, Buxton, NC

Join us at Buxton Village Books on Thursday, September 30 at 3 PM, for a special author event with award-winning author, Walter Bennett. Walter will be reading from and discussing his new novel...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EmObx_0c7ugxiA00

Outer Banks Trip

Rodanthe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:03 PM

Houses are steps away from the beach with these two houses on the Outer Banks of NC. Large spacious rooms and the direct beach access and the private swimming pools, hot tub. On your way back from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HiRLx_0c7ugxiA00

Hatteras Island Surf Fishing Challenge

Hatteras, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Welcome to the sixth annual Hatteras Island Surf Fishing Challenge, an event that Fisherman’s Post is excited to once again bring to the OBX beachfront from Rodanthe to Hatteras Village. As...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HVgkr_0c7ugxiA00

The Alternate Routes Getaway

Avon, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:59 PM

Address: 40920 NC-12, Avon, NC

Meaghan Farrell is an Americana/Pop storyteller out of Nashville,TN, with a New York City foundation. With one full length album and three EP's under her belt, Meaghan has the experience and...

Buxton Post

Buxton Post

ABOUT

With Buxton Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

