Buxton events coming up

(BUXTON, NC) Live events are coming to Buxton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Buxton:

Vinyasa Flow with Cena — Hatteras Yoga Frisco, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 52327 NC-12, Frisco, NC

Vinyasa Flow Instructor: Cena Jennette *Walk-ins Welcome! Vinyasa Flow Yoga is a series of postures connecting breath and movement in a dance-like rhythm. This is an energetic practice promoting...

Author Event with Walter Bennett Buxton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 47918 NC-12, Buxton, NC

Join us at Buxton Village Books on Thursday, September 30 at 3 PM, for a special author event with award-winning author, Walter Bennett. Walter will be reading from and discussing his new novel...

Outer Banks Trip Rodanthe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:03 PM

Houses are steps away from the beach with these two houses on the Outer Banks of NC. Large spacious rooms and the direct beach access and the private swimming pools, hot tub. On your way back from...

Hatteras Island Surf Fishing Challenge Hatteras, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Welcome to the sixth annual Hatteras Island Surf Fishing Challenge, an event that Fisherman’s Post is excited to once again bring to the OBX beachfront from Rodanthe to Hatteras Village. As...

The Alternate Routes Getaway Avon, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:59 PM

Address: 40920 NC-12, Avon, NC

Meaghan Farrell is an Americana/Pop storyteller out of Nashville,TN, with a New York City foundation. With one full length album and three EP's under her belt, Meaghan has the experience and...