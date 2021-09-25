CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoder, CO

Yoder events calendar

Yoder Post
Yoder Post
 7 days ago

(YODER, CO) Live events are coming to Yoder.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Yoder:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sd8gG_0c7ugwpR00

Active Adults: Gourd Art Workshop

Fountain, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 320 Peppergrass Ln, Fountain, CO

Bring birds to your backyard with home-made bird houses crafted from gourds. Adults (ages 14+) will learn to create your own unique and beautiful gourd birdhouse. Each participant will bring home...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08M2Ak_0c7ugwpR00

NFL Ticket Sunday Football Specials

Fountain, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 6502 S US 85-87, Fountain, CO

FCP is your one stop shop for all your Sunday Game Day Needs. $0.75 WINGS ALL DAY $12 Domestic Buckets and Pitchers $15 Import Buckets and Pitchers $3 Domestic Bottles & Imports $3.50 (excluding...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDPFo_0c7ugwpR00

Family Yoga

Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 600 Bank St, Calhan, CO

Spend time with your children (crawling to age 12) exploring movement, breathing, and mindfulness in a playful and engaging class taught by a certified yoga instructor. We will flow through some...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6dxs_0c7ugwpR00

September 25th | NAPA Open-Wheel Championship | El Paso County Raceway

Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 366 10th St, Calhan, CO

Calhan NAPA Open-Wheel Championship at El Paso County Raceway Saturday September 25th ASCS Elite Sprint Cars - NOW600s - RMMRA Midgets - Powri Lighting Sprints - CO Vintage Oval Racers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K6B5S_0c7ugwpR00

Sunday School

Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:45 AM

« All Events Sunday School September 26 @ 9:45 am -

ABOUT

With Yoder Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

