Yoder events calendar

(YODER, CO) Live events are coming to Yoder.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Yoder:

Active Adults: Gourd Art Workshop Fountain, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 320 Peppergrass Ln, Fountain, CO

Bring birds to your backyard with home-made bird houses crafted from gourds. Adults (ages 14+) will learn to create your own unique and beautiful gourd birdhouse. Each participant will bring home...

NFL Ticket Sunday Football Specials Fountain, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 6502 S US 85-87, Fountain, CO

FCP is your one stop shop for all your Sunday Game Day Needs. $0.75 WINGS ALL DAY $12 Domestic Buckets and Pitchers $15 Import Buckets and Pitchers $3 Domestic Bottles & Imports $3.50 (excluding...

Family Yoga Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 600 Bank St, Calhan, CO

Spend time with your children (crawling to age 12) exploring movement, breathing, and mindfulness in a playful and engaging class taught by a certified yoga instructor. We will flow through some...

September 25th | NAPA Open-Wheel Championship | El Paso County Raceway Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 366 10th St, Calhan, CO

Calhan NAPA Open-Wheel Championship at El Paso County Raceway Saturday September 25th ASCS Elite Sprint Cars - NOW600s - RMMRA Midgets - Powri Lighting Sprints - CO Vintage Oval Racers

Sunday School Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:45 AM

« All Events Sunday School September 26 @ 9:45 am -