Montgomery Central and Creek Wood met on Friday night as the two ground and pound offenses battled both defenses all night long in what was truly a game that came down to the wire. With a 14-7 lead around midfield, Montgomery Central kept the offense on the field to convert a 4th and 1 with 25 seconds remaining to keep Creek Wood off the field and close out the tightly contested clash between the two rivals.

FOOTBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO