Council, NC

Council events calendar

Council Dispatch
 7 days ago

(COUNCIL, NC) Council is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Council:

Post-racing Social

Lake Waccamaw, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 3100 Canal Cove Rd, Lake Waccamaw, NC

Bring something to share with everyone! More details are provided via email the week prior to the Social.\n

1st annual Trap N Paint

Currie, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Get ready to get lit and have a blast at Ki Ki Sweet Treat’s first Trap N Paint event Get your Girls or ya Boys and get it poppin !!! About this Event

Homecoming Sunday — FBC Lake Waccamaw

Lake Waccamaw, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:15 AM

Address: 200 Dixon St, Lake Waccamaw, NC

Join us for our annual Homecoming Sunday! This Sunday will feature the dedication of our new sanctuary to the glory of the Lord. We cannot wait to gather with our fellow brothers and sisters in...

DarkMAD 14 y 15 Octubre, 2022

Bladenboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: s/n Camino de San Antón, 28320 Pinto

DarkMAD 2022 Madrid llamando a la Oscuridad. EL MAYOR EVENTO DE TODO EL SUR DE EUROPA Dark, Electro, Post Punk, Synth Pop, Gothic,

Columbus County Community Farmers Market

Whiteville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 132 Government Complex Rd, Whiteville, NC

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 1 - December 4, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 1PM Location:132 Government Complex Road

Council, NC
ABOUT

With Council Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

