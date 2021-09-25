Events on the Littlefork calendar

(LITTLEFORK, MN) Littlefork is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Littlefork area:

Native Writing Festival - Thomas Peacock Orr, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 13090 Westley Dr, Orr, MN

Native Writing Festival - Thomas Peacock is on Facebook. To connect with Native Writing Festival - Thomas Peacock, join Facebook today.

Community Cafe International Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 900 5th St, International Falls, MN

Community Cafe is a hot, nutritious meal served by Backus Community Center every Tuesday and Thursday evening from 5:00pm-6:00pm. Pickup is at Door #3 (facing 9th Ave) between 5:00pm-6:00pm. NO...

Native Food Fest - Wild Rice Event Nett Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 5344 Lakeshore Dr, Nett Lake, MN

Local chefs are welcome to bring their best wild rice dish to share with the community for paid honorariums! Call Chaz at 218-780-3755 to register. Learn how to rice, games and prizes, live radio...

County Board of Commissioners - Regular Meeting International Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 715 4th St, International Falls, MN

Date: September 28, 2021 2021-09-28T09:30:00 Time: 9:30 AM Time Details: Meeting concludes after all agenda Items have been addressed. A lunch break will be provided depending on the length of the...