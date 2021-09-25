CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dove Creek, CO

Dove Creek calendar: What's coming up

 7 days ago

(DOVE CREEK, CO) Dove Creek is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dove Creek:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZVch_0c7ugqX500

Country Neighbor Day

Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:45 AM

Address: 11502 CO-145, Cortez, CO

It's that time of year! Our Annual Country Neighbor Day is almost here. Invite your friends and neighbors and join us in worship, praise and a heartfelt message in the Word followed by a chili...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23t4uV_0c7ugqX500

GJCHS Boys Varsity Soccer @ Montezuma-Cortez

Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:45 AM

Address: 418 S Sligo St, Cortez, CO

The Montezuma-Cortez (Cortez, CO) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Grand Junction Central (Grand Junction, CO) on Saturday, September 25 @ 10a. Game Details: Montezuma-Cortez...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20OWsf_0c7ugqX500

Grow with Google: Learn the Basics of Google Drive

Blanding, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 238 N 100 E, Blanding, UT

Get to know how to store and share files in Google Drive. Discover how Google Drive keeps files safe and secure. Practice using your Drive, and get helpful tips about how to keep it organized...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knB2Y_0c7ugqX500

2022 Abajo Enduro

Monticello, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 265 North Main Street, Monticello, UT 84535

This epic two-day, three stage enduro takes place in a hidden enclave of Utah's best kept secret we call the Abajo Mountains of SE Utah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0U51_0c7ugqX500

Celebration of Life

Dolores, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

A Celebration of Life for Cortez, CO resident Christol Lynn Seals will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Meet at Joe Rowell Park in Dolores, CO at 9:30 a.m. to join the procession to a...

