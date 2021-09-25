Dove Creek calendar: What's coming up

(DOVE CREEK, CO) Dove Creek is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dove Creek:

Country Neighbor Day Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:45 AM

Address: 11502 CO-145, Cortez, CO

It's that time of year! Our Annual Country Neighbor Day is almost here. Invite your friends and neighbors and join us in worship, praise and a heartfelt message in the Word followed by a chili...

GJCHS Boys Varsity Soccer @ Montezuma-Cortez Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:45 AM

Address: 418 S Sligo St, Cortez, CO

The Montezuma-Cortez (Cortez, CO) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Grand Junction Central (Grand Junction, CO) on Saturday, September 25 @ 10a. Game Details: Montezuma-Cortez...

Grow with Google: Learn the Basics of Google Drive Blanding, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 238 N 100 E, Blanding, UT

Get to know how to store and share files in Google Drive. Discover how Google Drive keeps files safe and secure. Practice using your Drive, and get helpful tips about how to keep it organized...

2022 Abajo Enduro Monticello, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 265 North Main Street, Monticello, UT 84535

This epic two-day, three stage enduro takes place in a hidden enclave of Utah's best kept secret we call the Abajo Mountains of SE Utah.

Celebration of Life Dolores, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

A Celebration of Life for Cortez, CO resident Christol Lynn Seals will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Meet at Joe Rowell Park in Dolores, CO at 9:30 a.m. to join the procession to a...