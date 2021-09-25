CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, OH

Houston calendar: Events coming up

Houston Daily
Houston Daily
 7 days ago

(HOUSTON, OH) Houston is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Houston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dRUbD_0c7ugo0r00

Burn and Brew

Piqua, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 414 W Water St, Piqua, OH

Happy Friday everyone!! Great work on assessment week! Sept 29th, Wednesday, we will be having a Burn and Brew at 3 Joe's. Come to the 6pm burn, work up an appetite and we'll all meet there around...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ak5pG_0c7ugo0r00

Internet 101: The Basics

Piqua, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 116 West High St, Piqua, OH

Internet 101: The Basics Learn internet and computer basics at the Piqua Public Library with this Internet 101: The Basics class. This class will meet on Monday, September 20 and 27 from 2:30 ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401TME_0c7ugo0r00

Molly Hatchet with Special Guest: Zebra & John Corabi

Versailles, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 07:30 PM

Address: 791 East Main Street, Versailles, OH 45380

Molly Hatchet "Battleground Tour" with special guest Zebra, and John Corabi (former voice of Motley Crue) - Sat, Sep 4 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PKJnp_0c7ugo0r00

St. Boniface Parish Oktoberfest

Piqua, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 310 S Downing St, Piqua, OH

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2exY7B_0c7ugo0r00

Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses & LILIAC

Versailles, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 791 East Main Street, Versailles, OH 45380

Headliner: Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses Special Guest: LILIAC

Houston Daily

Houston Daily

Houston, OH
ABOUT

With Houston Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

