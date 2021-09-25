Cando calendar: What's coming up

(CANDO, ND) Live events are lining up on the Cando calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cando area:

Rolette Farmers Market Rolette, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 901 3rd Ave, Rolette, ND

Season: Summer Market Hours:July 20 - October 2021Tuesdays, 4:30PM - 6PMLocation:Highway 66 and Highland Street

Fall Retreat Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 220 Woodland Ave, Devils Lake, ND

Fall Retreat is a weekend designed to help you connect with God and grow deeper friendships. We get to respond to God’s invitation to deeper relationship with him. We do this by engaging in...

CPR Class Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 804 5th St SE, Devils Lake, ND

Heart-saver CPR, First Aid and AED is a video based, instructor-lead course that teaches those in attendance critical skills needed to recognize, respond and manage an emergency until the...

Ramsey County Car Show & Craft Fair! Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

This event is a out door event. You will be responsible for all your tables & chair, canopies, and other equipment necessary.

Nurse Assistant (CNA) Training Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1598 United States, 1801 College Dr N, Devils Lake, ND

This training program consists of a combination of Nurse Assistant theory, lab, and clinical instruction. Students attend this in-person training according to a predetermined schedule.