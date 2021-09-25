CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benkelman, NE

What’s up Benkelman: Local events calendar

Benkelman News Beat
Benkelman News Beat
 7 days ago

(BENKELMAN, NE) Live events are coming to Benkelman.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Benkelman area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WaDnC_0c7ugmFP00

CrustBuster Spring Tooth

Ludell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

CrustBuster Spring Tooth, 28' Width, 6.40-15 Tires, 2 Sets Of Hydraulics -Hoses Show Wear/Need Replaced, SN: SC-1516

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uBfzR_0c7ugmFP00

ASP #2 Breeds & Brands

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Characterized as the quintessential laborer on horseback, the cowboy is an iconic figure in Western American history and lore. The period from 1866 to 1886 was the golden era of the cowboy. A...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39yl6K_0c7ugmFP00

Heartsaver CPR, First Aid, and AED

Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1324 Broadway St, Imperial, NE

Learn the hands-on approach to emergencies, focusing on the skills needed for a first responder. Class includes CPR/AED, first aid for choking (including pediatric emergency first response), and...

ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Benkelman News Beat

Benkelman News Beat

Benkelman, NE
ABOUT

With Benkelman News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

