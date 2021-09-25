CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, IL

Coming soon: Clayton events

Clayton Daily
Clayton Daily
 7 days ago

(CLAYTON, IL) Live events are coming to Clayton.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clayton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gB6zr_0c7uglMg00

Advocacy Network for Children: Tailgate to Celebrate

Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 5225 Kochs Lane, Quincy, IL 62305

This major fundraiser for the Advocacy Network for Children supports its programs to help children heal from abuse and neglect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Vc9g_0c7uglMg00

Girls Night Out the Show at The Water N' Hole (Augusta, IL)

Augusta, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 510 Main St, Augusta, IL

Premier Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Augusta on Thursday September 30th! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/164032588889

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wnlI2_0c7uglMg00

Big Daddy Weave - World Vision Volunteer - QUINCY, IL

Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 100 S. 14th St, Quincy, IL 62301

Come volunteer with World Vision on the Big Daddy Weave tour!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NcOt7_0c7uglMg00

Brown County Farmers Market

Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 E Court St # 5, Mt Sterling, IL

Season:Summer Market Hours; June 3 - October, 2021Thursdays, 4pm - 6pm Location:Brown County Courthouse at 200 East Court Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2luBdS_0c7uglMg00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Quincy, IL 62301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Clayton Daily

Clayton Daily

Clayton, IL
ABOUT

With Clayton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

