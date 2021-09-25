Coming soon: Clayton events

(CLAYTON, IL) Live events are coming to Clayton.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clayton area:

Advocacy Network for Children: Tailgate to Celebrate Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 5225 Kochs Lane, Quincy, IL 62305

This major fundraiser for the Advocacy Network for Children supports its programs to help children heal from abuse and neglect.

Girls Night Out the Show at The Water N' Hole (Augusta, IL) Augusta, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 510 Main St, Augusta, IL

Premier Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Augusta on Thursday September 30th! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/164032588889

Big Daddy Weave - World Vision Volunteer - QUINCY, IL Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 100 S. 14th St, Quincy, IL 62301

Come volunteer with World Vision on the Big Daddy Weave tour!

Brown County Farmers Market Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 E Court St # 5, Mt Sterling, IL

Season:Summer Market Hours; June 3 - October, 2021Thursdays, 4pm - 6pm Location:Brown County Courthouse at 200 East Court Street

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Quincy, IL 62301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!