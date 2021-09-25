CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanfield, AZ

What’s up Stanfield: Local events calendar

Stanfield News Watch
Stanfield News Watch
 7 days ago

(STANFIELD, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Stanfield calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stanfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVtcF_0c7ugkTx00

Team Policing | Baker Beat

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 909 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande, AZ

Beat Teams meet on a bi-monthly basis to identify and discuss new or ongoing problems and resolutions within the beat they are assigned. Team Policing enhances department problem-solving efforts...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MAFbi_0c7ugkTx00

Spooktacular Custom Car Show

Maricopa, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 44345 West Bowlin Road, Maricopa, AZ 85138

The Professional Firefighters of Maricopa are hosting the SPOOKTACULAR CUSTOM CAR SHOW. This years event will be Saturday October 30, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36cFdS_0c7ugkTx00

Halloween Bash at Ak-Chin Circle Featuring Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling

Maricopa, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 16000 North Maricopa Road, Maricopa, AZ 85139

Halloween Bash at Ak-Chin Circle Featuring Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling, Music, Costume Contest, Bounce House, Food and Halloween Fun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BSe3N_0c7ugkTx00

Lego Checkout Club

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1556 N Arizola Rd, Casa Grande, AZ

Help us build our LEGO creation by checking out a book in September!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzGLx_0c7ugkTx00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Maricopa, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Maricopa, AZ 85138

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

