Live events on the horizon in Hallock

(HALLOCK, MN) Live events are coming to Hallock.

These events are coming up in the Hallock area:

Grafton Preliminary Competition — Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization Grafton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Grafton Preliminary Pageant September 25th, 2021, 4:00pm Grafton High School 1548 School Road Grafton, ND 58237 Director: Corrine Ralston graftonpageant@gmail.com Titles to be awarded*: Miss Heart...

Water Tower Celebration Argyle, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Argyle, MN

The Library will be at the water tower celebration event with a pop-up library table and a craft. FREE CAKE!!!!

Glow Ball Grafton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 30 Golf Course Rd, Grafton, ND

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Fair Oaks Golf Course will be hosting it's Annual Glow Ball Fun Night. Cost is $10.00 per person. Includes 1 ball. Extra balls available for purchase. There will be no...

Steak, Walleye, & Shrimp Feed Cavalier, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 9355 135th Ave NE, Cavalier, ND

Join us for a delicious meal Saturday, September 25th! We will be serving steak, walleye, and shrimp dinners from 5:30 to 8:30 pm!