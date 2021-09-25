CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallock, MN

Live events on the horizon in Hallock

Hallock Bulletin
Hallock Bulletin
 7 days ago

(HALLOCK, MN) Live events are coming to Hallock.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hallock area:

Grafton Preliminary Competition — Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization

Grafton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Grafton Preliminary Pageant September 25th, 2021, 4:00pm Grafton High School 1548 School Road Grafton, ND 58237 Director: Corrine Ralston graftonpageant@gmail.com Titles to be awarded*: Miss Heart...

Water Tower Celebration

Argyle, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Argyle, MN

The Library will be at the water tower celebration event with a pop-up library table and a craft. FREE CAKE!!!!

Glow Ball

Grafton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 30 Golf Course Rd, Grafton, ND

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Fair Oaks Golf Course will be hosting it's Annual Glow Ball Fun Night. Cost is $10.00 per person. Includes 1 ball. Extra balls available for purchase. There will be no...

Steak, Walleye, & Shrimp Feed

Cavalier, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 9355 135th Ave NE, Cavalier, ND

Join us for a delicious meal Saturday, September 25th! We will be serving steak, walleye, and shrimp dinners from 5:30 to 8:30 pm!

Hallock, MN
ABOUT

With Hallock Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

