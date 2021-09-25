Chappell events coming soon

(CHAPPELL, NE) Chappell is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chappell:

Oktoberfest Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Oktoberfest in an annual event in Sidney, Nebraska that features a full weekend filled with activities for the whole family. Some notable events include entertainment at the tent complete with...

Ogallala Farmers Market Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 19 - September, 2021Saturdays, 8 AM - 12 PMLocation: Rendezvous Square, 116 East 2nd Street, Ogallala, NE

Spaghetti Feed Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Mark your calendar for the Saturday night spaghetti feed to benefit the Sidney Park Project. Join us at Pedaler s Corner patio from 5 PM to 9 PM for delicious food, Boss City Brews and cocktails...

Conceal Handgun Permit Training Class Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: Greenwood Rd, Sidney, NE

Classroom and Range Training needed to apply to the Nebraska State Patrol for your Conceal Handgun Permit (CHP) in the State of Nebraska. … More