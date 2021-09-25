CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chappell, NE

Chappell events coming soon

Chappell News Flash
Chappell News Flash
 7 days ago

(CHAPPELL, NE) Chappell is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chappell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hktsF_0c7ugiiV00

Crema Latina Village Festival 2022 ✘ Hochseilgarten Wiesloch

Venango, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:59 PM

Address: Gewann Haagen 7, 69168 Wiesloch

Am 04.06.2022 heißen wir euch zum dritten Mal in Folge auf Rhein-Neckars größten Reggaeton Outdoor Festival willkommen.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqCuO_0c7ugiiV00

Oktoberfest

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Oktoberfest in an annual event in Sidney, Nebraska that features a full weekend filled with activities for the whole family. Some notable events include entertainment at the tent complete with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KfwHT_0c7ugiiV00

Ogallala Farmers Market

Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 19 - September, 2021Saturdays, 8 AM - 12 PMLocation: Rendezvous Square, 116 East 2nd Street, Ogallala, NE

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41LLbB_0c7ugiiV00

Spaghetti Feed

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Mark your calendar for the Saturday night spaghetti feed to benefit the Sidney Park Project. Join us at Pedaler s Corner patio from 5 PM to 9 PM for delicious food, Boss City Brews and cocktails...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27lrBp_0c7ugiiV00

Conceal Handgun Permit Training Class

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: Greenwood Rd, Sidney, NE

Classroom and Range Training needed to apply to the Nebraska State Patrol for your Conceal Handgun Permit (CHP) in the State of Nebraska. … More

Learn More

Comments / 0

Chappell News Flash

Chappell News Flash

Chappell, NE
ABOUT

With Chappell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

