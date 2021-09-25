CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Correctionville, IA

Live events on the horizon in Correctionville

Correctionville News Watch
Correctionville News Watch
 7 days ago

(CORRECTIONVILLE, IA) Live events are coming to Correctionville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Correctionville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMBHQ_0c7ughpm00

Comedy Night - Jesse Tuttle & Clay Foley

Sioux City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1473 Buchanan Avenue, Sioux City, IA 51106

Fully Formed Comedy presents a night of laughs at Oscar Carl Vineyard! Come be a part of our first-ever OCV Comedy Night!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bTp4K_0c7ughpm00

Autumn Harvest Fest

Anthon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 3610 220th St, Anthon, IA

Come join us for our Autumn Harvest Fest! Fall Decor, Pumpkins, Food Sampling and More!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ESAZW_0c7ughpm00

Fundraiser BIKE Show

Lawton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Nate’s Community Garage developed in 2020 as a 501c3 out of Nate’s Garage. NCG is ONLY the second program of it's kind in Minnesota. We help Veterans and people on fixed income with financial...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFKnB_0c7ughpm00

Made + Found Midwest Market

Anthon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Made + Found Midwest Market is an annual outdoor market shopping experience consisting of a wide variety of hand picked artisans: At the market you will find makers, pickers, creators...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOqtc_0c7ughpm00

Fred's Place Patio Party

Battle Creek, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 106 Main St, Battle Creek, IA

Over The Border Band will be playing starting at 8:30 on the patio.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Anthon, IA
City
Battle Creek, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Correctionville, IA
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standup Comedy#Live Events#Vineyard#Ia Come#Fall Decor#Pumpkins Food Sampling#Community Garage#Ncg#Veterans#The Border Band
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Correctionville News Watch

Correctionville News Watch

Correctionville, IA
25
Followers
341
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Correctionville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy