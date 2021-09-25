Live events on the horizon in Correctionville

(CORRECTIONVILLE, IA) Live events are coming to Correctionville.

These events are coming up in the Correctionville area:

Comedy Night - Jesse Tuttle & Clay Foley Sioux City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1473 Buchanan Avenue, Sioux City, IA 51106

Fully Formed Comedy presents a night of laughs at Oscar Carl Vineyard! Come be a part of our first-ever OCV Comedy Night!

Autumn Harvest Fest Anthon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 3610 220th St, Anthon, IA

Come join us for our Autumn Harvest Fest! Fall Decor, Pumpkins, Food Sampling and More!

Fundraiser BIKE Show Lawton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Nate’s Community Garage developed in 2020 as a 501c3 out of Nate’s Garage. NCG is ONLY the second program of it's kind in Minnesota. We help Veterans and people on fixed income with financial...

Made + Found Midwest Market Anthon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Made + Found Midwest Market is an annual outdoor market shopping experience consisting of a wide variety of hand picked artisans: At the market you will find makers, pickers, creators...

Fred's Place Patio Party Battle Creek, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 106 Main St, Battle Creek, IA

Over The Border Band will be playing starting at 8:30 on the patio.