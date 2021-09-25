CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, NC

Fairfield calendar: Coming events

 7 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, NC) Fairfield is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairfield:

Travis Fowler Solo Exhibition

Manteo, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 300 Queen Elizabeth Ave, Manteo, NC

In September, our Courtroom Gallery will feature mixed media by Travis Fowler. The month-long exhibit will showcase Travis' ability to push the envelope while exploring cause and effect through...

Fall Garden Plant Starter Kits

Wanchese, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 2868 NC-345, Wanchese, NC

Fall is for planting…natives! By planting in fall, you can give your plants time to develop a root system that will help them make it through next summer’s heat. They’ll need less water next...

Breakfast Sausage Class

Swanquarter, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 30 Oyster Creek Rd, Swan Quarter, NC 27885

Join us for a hands-on class preparing ground breakfast sausage from venison!

Northeast Academy Boys Varsity Soccer @ Terra Ceia Christian

Pantego, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:45 PM

Address: 4428 Christian School Rd, Pantego, NC

The Terra Ceia Christian (Pantego, NC) varsity soccer team has a home conference game vs. Northeast Academy (Lasker, NC) on Thursday, September 30 @ 4p.

Natural Whimsy

Manteo, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 300 Queen Elizabeth Ave, Manteo, NC

In September, the Dare County Arts Council Vault Gallery will feature a variety of media by Valerie Johnson and Jan Southard. The month-long exhibit represents Val’s and Jan’s view of the natural...

Learn More

Fairfield Digest

Fairfield Digest

Fairfield, NC
With Fairfield Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

