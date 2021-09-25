Fairfield calendar: Coming events
(FAIRFIELD, NC) Fairfield is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairfield:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 300 Queen Elizabeth Ave, Manteo, NC
In September, our Courtroom Gallery will feature mixed media by Travis Fowler. The month-long exhibit will showcase Travis' ability to push the envelope while exploring cause and effect through...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 2868 NC-345, Wanchese, NC
Fall is for planting…natives! By planting in fall, you can give your plants time to develop a root system that will help them make it through next summer’s heat. They’ll need less water next...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM
Address: 30 Oyster Creek Rd, Swan Quarter, NC 27885
Join us for a hands-on class preparing ground breakfast sausage from venison!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:45 PM
Address: 4428 Christian School Rd, Pantego, NC
The Terra Ceia Christian (Pantego, NC) varsity soccer team has a home conference game vs. Northeast Academy (Lasker, NC) on Thursday, September 30 @ 4p.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 300 Queen Elizabeth Ave, Manteo, NC
In September, the Dare County Arts Council Vault Gallery will feature a variety of media by Valerie Johnson and Jan Southard. The month-long exhibit represents Val’s and Jan’s view of the natural...
