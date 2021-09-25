CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, VA

Monterey calendar: Coming events

Monterey News Watch
Monterey News Watch
 7 days ago

(MONTEREY, VA) Live events are lining up on the Monterey calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Monterey area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pu5n5_0c7ugf4K00

Cass Bald Knob Trip @ Cass Scenic Railroad State Park

Cass, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 12363 Cass Rd, Cass, WV

Boarding Location – Cass Depot (not Elkins) 12363 Cass Road Cass, WV 24927 Trip Summary The long haul of 11 […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o6eO6_0c7ugf4K00

Goombay Cares Teen Backpacking Adventure

Swoope, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

GOOMBAY CARES TEEN BACKPACKING TRIP 2021 It's been said that "black people don't camp" but that's not true. Our goal is to begin teaching teens how to backpack and camp in the wilderness without...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w9JXN_0c7ugf4K00

Spruce Knob mountain retreat

Circleville, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 18 Woodlands Way, Circleville, WV 26804

A 3-day trip consisting of mindful hiking, restorative yoga, cave exploring, warm campfires, starry nights, and new friends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKimb_0c7ugf4K00

Holiday Wreath Workshop- Class #2

Swoope, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 1808 Parkersburg Turnpike, Swoope, VA 24479

Come join us in learning how to make your own live greenery wreath just in time for the holiday season. **All supplies are included **

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30O9bW_0c7ugf4K00

Women of the Wild 2021

Bartow, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 17739 Potomac Highland Trail, Bartow, WV 24920

With Love DC presents the fifth annual Women of The Wild gathering. This weekend gives all women and gender non-binary folks who enjoy being in women-designated spaces an opportunity to connect more with nature, connect deeper with their truer selves, and then connect with a strong community and network of other women. This three-day gathering includes a fabulous line up of workshop presenters, time to connect with nature, delicious and healthy meals, an open marketplace, and opportunities to co

Monterey News Watch

Monterey News Watch

Monterey, VA
ABOUT

With Monterey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

