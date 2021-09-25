CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cooperstown, ND

Cooperstown calendar: Events coming up

Cooperstown Digest
Cooperstown Digest
 7 days ago

(COOPERSTOWN, ND) Cooperstown is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Cooperstown area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czWeA_0c7ugeBb00

Shop crafting party - Blocks and bubbly

Courtenay, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

We are excited to announce our first shop crafting party! When: Saturday, September 25th at 2pm Where: Stutsman County Wood Works 112 1st Ave N, Courtenay, ND Cost: $30 Whats included: 3 to 5...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VYnf0_0c7ugeBb00

Blitz-Hypnose lernen mit Sicherheit und Selbstvertrauen

Jessie, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: Bergerstr. 23, 58452 Witten

Unser Wohlfühlpaket 2 Tages-Seminar. Hypnose lernen mit Sicherheit und Selbstvertrauen! incl: 2 x ÜF & Hotelwellness erleben.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWphX_0c7ugeBb00

2nd Annual VCSU Alumni Motorcycle/Car Cruise

Valley City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1047 Viking Dr, Valley City, ND

This fun run and cruise is open to anyone wanting to ride their motorcycle or drive their classic car. Stops include: Sheyenne Saloon (Kathryn), Rusty Spur (Litchville), and J&L's Bar & Grill...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cHibX_0c7ugeBb00

Valley City, ND Mediumship Gallery w/Tania Rae

Valley City, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 280 Winter Show Road Southwest, Valley City, ND 58072

“Bridging The Gap” w/ a little bit of Heaven on Earth with Medium Tania Rae

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Courtenay, ND
City
Valley City, ND
City
Cooperstown, ND
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Sun Oct 10#Bergerstr#Litchville#J L#Bar Grill
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cooperstown Digest

Cooperstown Digest

Cooperstown, ND
5
Followers
266
Post
598
Views
ABOUT

With Cooperstown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy