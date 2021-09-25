Cooperstown calendar: Events coming up
(COOPERSTOWN, ND) Cooperstown is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Cooperstown area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
We are excited to announce our first shop crafting party! When: Saturday, September 25th at 2pm Where: Stutsman County Wood Works 112 1st Ave N, Courtenay, ND Cost: $30 Whats included: 3 to 5...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: Bergerstr. 23, 58452 Witten
Unser Wohlfühlpaket 2 Tages-Seminar. Hypnose lernen mit Sicherheit und Selbstvertrauen! incl: 2 x ÜF & Hotelwellness erleben.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 1047 Viking Dr, Valley City, ND
This fun run and cruise is open to anyone wanting to ride their motorcycle or drive their classic car. Stops include: Sheyenne Saloon (Kathryn), Rusty Spur (Litchville), and J&L's Bar & Grill...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: 280 Winter Show Road Southwest, Valley City, ND 58072
“Bridging The Gap” w/ a little bit of Heaven on Earth with Medium Tania Rae
Comments / 0