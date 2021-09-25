CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moapa, NV

Moapa events coming up

Moapa News Watch
Moapa News Watch
 7 days ago

(MOAPA, NV) Live events are lining up on the Moapa calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moapa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sowIV_0c7ugdIs00

Wild West Sunset Horseback Ride | 25% Off Tickets

Moapa Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Embark on a horseback ride just like the cowboys who made the American West famous. Your adventure begins with a complimentary hotel pickup. Then it's off to a ranch, where you'll enjoy an...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24kr3c_0c7ugdIs00

Kevin Hines (Moapa)

Moapa Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Suicide Prevention About this Event Kevin Hines Thursday, September 9, 2021 Clark County Fair Grounds 1301 Whipple Ave Logadale, NV 89021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mujl8_0c7ugdIs00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

The Lakes, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 88901

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dYHkA_0c7ugdIs00

"You're the Star!" KARAOKE

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

“You’re the Star!” KARAOKE. "Mad Mikes Pub” Food & Beverages 6-10 pm, with Gayle Louise. 560-522 W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite, NV 89027, (725) 225-1613.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10e7A3_0c7ugdIs00

Moapa Valley Corn Maze (Las Vegas)

Moapa, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1500 Lewis Ranch Rd, Moapa, NV

Moapa Valley Corn Maze is back for 2021. This year there are multiple Halloween experiences to try out: A Haunted Corn Maze, Haunted Hayride, Haunted Barn and Zombie Paintball.

Learn More

ABOUT

With Moapa News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

