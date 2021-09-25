Moapa events coming up

(MOAPA, NV) Live events are lining up on the Moapa calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moapa:

Wild West Sunset Horseback Ride | 25% Off Tickets Moapa Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Embark on a horseback ride just like the cowboys who made the American West famous. Your adventure begins with a complimentary hotel pickup. Then it's off to a ranch, where you'll enjoy an...

Kevin Hines (Moapa) Moapa Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Suicide Prevention About this Event Kevin Hines Thursday, September 9, 2021 Clark County Fair Grounds 1301 Whipple Ave Logadale, NV 89021

Yoga with Coach Pegah The Lakes, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 88901

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

"You're the Star!" KARAOKE Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

“You’re the Star!” KARAOKE. "Mad Mikes Pub” Food & Beverages 6-10 pm, with Gayle Louise. 560-522 W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite, NV 89027, (725) 225-1613.

Moapa Valley Corn Maze (Las Vegas) Moapa, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1500 Lewis Ranch Rd, Moapa, NV

Moapa Valley Corn Maze is back for 2021. This year there are multiple Halloween experiences to try out: A Haunted Corn Maze, Haunted Hayride, Haunted Barn and Zombie Paintball.