Tillar events calendar
(TILLAR, AR) Live events are coming to Tillar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Tillar area:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM
We will be celebrating our Pastor and Wife’s 10th year of being Pastors at The Word Church! You are welcome to join us as we celebrate two awesome leaders for reaching a milestone!! Minister...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 909 N Hyatt St, Monticello, AR
ALL Conference is an event created for church leaders devoted to living out Kingdom-minded lives in the cities and communities God's called them to. Our desire is to be challenged by God's Word...
Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 02:30 PM
Address: Wilhelmstraße 13, 71638 Ludwigsburg
Das Phantom der Oper, ABBA und Evita bitten zu Tisch M&M Events – Die Show Profis zu Gast im Ratskeller Ludwigsburg Tauchen Sie ein
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 408 4th St, Leland, MS
Please note that this is a Dale | Bailey, an Association Project. 19111.02 - Leland Football Stadium - 2nd Rebid Estimated Construction Budget: Under $1 M Addendum No. 01 Addendum No. 02 This...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 1040 S Raceway Rd, Greenville, MS
15th Annual Gumbo Nationals Open Practice Track Size and Surface1/4-Mile Gumbo Weekly ClassesSuper Late Model SpecialsCrate Racin' USA Weekly Late ModelOpen
Comments / 0