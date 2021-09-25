CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillar, AR

Tillar events calendar

Tillar Bulletin
Tillar Bulletin
 7 days ago

(TILLAR, AR) Live events are coming to Tillar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tillar area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcM11_0c7ugcQ900

10th Year Pastor and Wife’s Appreciation

Monticello, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

We will be celebrating our Pastor and Wife’s 10th year of being Pastors at The Word Church! You are welcome to join us as we celebrate two awesome leaders for reaching a milestone!! Minister...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JjY1J_0c7ugcQ900

ALL Conference

Monticello, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 909 N Hyatt St, Monticello, AR

ALL Conference is an event created for church leaders devoted to living out Kingdom-minded lives in the cities and communities God's called them to. Our desire is to be challenged by God's Word...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZNI7_0c7ugcQ900

Musical-Dinner-Show, Ratskeller Ludwigsburg

Dermott, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 02:30 PM

Address: Wilhelmstraße 13, 71638 Ludwigsburg

Das Phantom der Oper, ABBA und Evita bitten zu Tisch M&M Events – Die Show Profis zu Gast im Ratskeller Ludwigsburg Tauchen Sie ein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWrzP_0c7ugcQ900

19111.02 - Leland Football Stadium - 2nd Rebid — Dale Partners Architects, PA

Leland, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 408 4th St, Leland, MS

Please note that this is a Dale | Bailey, an Association Project. 19111.02 - Leland Football Stadium - 2nd Rebid Estimated Construction Budget: Under $1 M Addendum No. 01 Addendum No. 02 This...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hmo9i_0c7ugcQ900

Gumbo Nationals Open Practice

Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1040 S Raceway Rd, Greenville, MS

15th Annual Gumbo Nationals Open Practice Track Size and Surface1/4-Mile Gumbo Weekly ClassesSuper Late Model SpecialsCrate Racin' USA Weekly Late ModelOpen

Tillar, AR
ABOUT

With Tillar Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

