Coming soon: San Luis events

(SAN LUIS, CO) San Luis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Luis:

Alamosa Farmers' Market Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: Corner of 6th Street and, State Ave, Alamosa, CO

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 10 - October 9, 2021Saturdays. 8am - 1:30pm Location: State Avenue and 6th Street

Bayfield Boys Varsity Soccer @ Alamosa Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:45 AM

Address: 805 Craft Dr, Alamosa, CO

The Alamosa (CO) varsity soccer team has a home conference game vs. Bayfield (CO) on Saturday, September 25 @ 11a.

SLV Historical Timeline Presentation Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1701 First St, Alamosa, CO

This event will depict the most significant and impactful historical events that happened in the valley from 1500’s thru today. This presentation will include a large display location of...

Octobrufest Dance Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Come and join The Sol Boyz for an evening of dance! We will be playing at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Alamosa, CO next to the Bank shot. Come on by show starts at 8pm. Pay at the door: $10 for...

Cerro Vista Farm Market Cerro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 198 Lower Buena Vista Rd, Cerro, NM

Come see what el norte's farmers are growing, at 198 Lower Buena Vista Road, Cerro, through Sept. 29. CSA shares available!