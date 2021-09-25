CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belfield, ND

Live events Belfield — what’s coming up

Belfield Post
Belfield Post
 7 days ago

(BELFIELD, ND) Live events are coming to Belfield.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Belfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6BuQ_0c7ugaeh00

Titan Golf Scramble

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 2510 8th St SW, Dickinson, ND

Saturday, September 25, 202112:00 PM – 2:00 PMHeart River Golf Course Contact: 701-483-6081All event details are subject to change. Please reference event websites for updates.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5Kqp_0c7ugaeh00

Peewee/12U Hockey Tournament

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Address: 1865 Empire Rd, Dickinson, ND

September 25-26, 2021West River Ice CenterContact: 701-4566-2074All event details are subject to change. Please reference event websites for updates.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHKxN_0c7ugaeh00

Mind & Mood Support: Make N' Take

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 1770 Market Drive Ste A, Dickinson, ND

Looking for safe, simple, natural and cost effective health solutions? About this Event Come make rollers filled with doTERRA Essential oils, specific to easing anxious and overwhelming emotions...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p7KNy_0c7ugaeh00

Dickinson NDWBC Lunch & Learn

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 801 5th Ave W, Dickinson, ND

If you are a business owner or entrepreneur looking to start or grow your business, we want to connect with you! Join us for lunch from Noon- 1PM MST at the Stark County Veteran's Pavilion. Lunch...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CHFNp_0c7ugaeh00

Theodore Roosevelt Virtual Symposium & Theodore Roosevelt Association Virtual Annual Meeting

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 291 Campus Dr, Dickinson, ND

September 23-26, 2021 Annual Theodore Roosevelt Symposium in conjunction with Dickinson State University. Medora, ND Contact: 701-483-2814 The Theodore Roosevelt Symposium and Theodore Roosevelt...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dickinson, ND
City
Medora, ND
City
Belfield, ND
Dickinson, ND
Government
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Belfield Post

Belfield Post

Belfield, ND
11
Followers
348
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belfield Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy