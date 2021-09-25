CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medway, ME

Medway calendar: Coming events

 7 days ago

(MEDWAY, ME) Live events are lining up on the Medway calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Medway:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OeQ4D_0c7ugZiq00

Open House for 319 River Road Milo ME 04463

Milo, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Find real estate for sale in Milo, Maine with Acadia Realty Group. View the latest listings & consult with an agent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVb8Y_0c7ugZiq00

Lincoln | Explore Girl Scouts: New Member Information and Sign-up Event

Lincoln, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 23 Ella P Burr St, Lincoln, ME

You're invited to see for yourself what Girl Scouts has to offer! Come check out a FREE Girl Scout activity from one of our many badges. With Girl Scouts she can be herself, have fun with friends...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43zvde_0c7ugZiq00

Lee Academy Girls Varsity Soccer @ Mattanawcook

Lincoln, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:45 AM

Address: 33 Reed Dr, Lincoln, ME

The Mattanawcook (Lincoln, ME) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Lee Academy (Lee, ME) on Saturday, September 25 @ 1p.

ABOUT

With Medway Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Community Policy