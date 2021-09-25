Medway calendar: Coming events

(MEDWAY, ME) Live events are lining up on the Medway calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Medway:

Open House for 319 River Road Milo ME 04463 Milo, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Find real estate for sale in Milo, Maine with Acadia Realty Group. View the latest listings & consult with an agent.

Lincoln | Explore Girl Scouts: New Member Information and Sign-up Event Lincoln, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 23 Ella P Burr St, Lincoln, ME

You're invited to see for yourself what Girl Scouts has to offer! Come check out a FREE Girl Scout activity from one of our many badges. With Girl Scouts she can be herself, have fun with friends...

Lee Academy Girls Varsity Soccer @ Mattanawcook Lincoln, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:45 AM

Address: 33 Reed Dr, Lincoln, ME

The Mattanawcook (Lincoln, ME) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Lee Academy (Lee, ME) on Saturday, September 25 @ 1p.