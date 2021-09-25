Chama calendar: Events coming up

(CHAMA, NM) Live events are coming to Chama.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chama area:

Rodger and Steve at The Springs Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 323 Hot Springs Blvd, Pagosa Springs, CO

An evening of guitar music at the The Springs Resort in the atrium of the luxury hotel. The atrium is an acoustically beautiful room. This is a free event. The atrium has a bar and comfortable...

Ole Miners Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ole Miners at Pagosa Springs, Colorado, United States on Thu Sep 30 2021 at 06:00 pm

The Spiritual Path of Birth and Motherhood Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 4000 Usfs Road 649, Pagosa Springs, CO

We gather as a community of mothers and mothers-to-be to explore birthing and motherhood as a rich and profound spiritual path. Our time will include traditional dharma teachings and practices as...

Unleashing Creativity through Visual Journaling Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Come learn about the art of visual journaling with Jenna Gannon. Take home some supplies to keep on journaling!

OCTOBERFIESTA at Motel SOCO: Beer Garden & Bands Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 651 W U.S. HWY 160, Pagosa Springs, CO

