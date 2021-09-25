CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chama, NM

Chama calendar: Events coming up

Chama Today
Chama Today
 7 days ago

(CHAMA, NM) Live events are coming to Chama.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chama area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bQFvr_0c7ugYq700

Rodger and Steve at The Springs

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 323 Hot Springs Blvd, Pagosa Springs, CO

An evening of guitar music at the The Springs Resort in the atrium of the luxury hotel. The atrium is an acoustically beautiful room. This is a free event. The atrium has a bar and comfortable...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qIOJU_0c7ugYq700

Ole Miners

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ole Miners at Pagosa Springs, Colorado, United States on Thu Sep 30 2021 at 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lEr5m_0c7ugYq700

The Spiritual Path of Birth and Motherhood

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 4000 Usfs Road 649, Pagosa Springs, CO

We gather as a community of mothers and mothers-to-be to explore birthing and motherhood as a rich and profound spiritual path. Our time will include traditional dharma teachings and practices as...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wHv8_0c7ugYq700

Unleashing Creativity through Visual Journaling

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Come learn about the art of visual journaling with Jenna Gannon. Take home some supplies to keep on journaling!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVRcD_0c7ugYq700

OCTOBERFIESTA at Motel SOCO: Beer Garden & Bands

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 651 W U.S. HWY 160, Pagosa Springs, CO

All beer events in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Pagosa Springs like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

IN THIS ARTICLE
Chama, NM
ABOUT

With Chama Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

