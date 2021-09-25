Easton events coming soon

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, KS

(EASTON, KS) Live events are lining up on the Easton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Easton area:

Sunday Service — WFC Leavenworth

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 738 Eisenhower Rd, Leavenworth, KS

An experience just for you! Join us every Sunday morning from 9:30 - 10:30am as we engage in building relationships and discovering a community of student believers. Welcome to all MS students...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Leavenworth, IN 66048

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Lu's Autumn Affair 2021

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 221 Delaware St, Leavenworth, KS

Lu's Autumn Affair will kick off with a Facebook LIVE virtual style show! Tuesday, September 21st @7:00PM (no in person shopping) This will be an interactive style show so you can ask questions...

Spring Kids' Fishing Derby

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

The Fall Kids' Fishing Derby will be held on 25 September at Smith Lake. All kids through 15 years of age are invited. The kids will compete in five separate age groups: 4 and under, 5-6, 7-9...

Leavenworth Farmers Market

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 7th and, Cherokee St, Leavenworth, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours:May 1 - August 28, 2021Saturday, 7AM - 12PM September 4 - October 30, 2021Saturday, 8AM - 12PMMay 5 - September 29, 2021Wednesday,

