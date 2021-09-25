CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, KS

Live events on the horizon in La Crosse

La Crosse Digest
 7 days ago

(LA CROSSE, KS) Live events are lining up on the La Crosse calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around La Crosse:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l3m9y_0c7ugW4f00

Oktoberfest at the Library

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1205 Main St, Hays, KS

Oktoberfest at the Library at Hays Public Library, 1205 Main St, Hays, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 10:00 am to 01:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KIreR_0c7ugW4f00

SCHOENCHEN, KS | Pub & Grub Comedy with Joe Lancey, plus Louis Beck!

Schoenchen, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 110 Oak Street, Schoenchen, KS 67667

THE GETAWAY BAR & GRILL proudly presents THE RETURN of COMEDY NIGHT LIVE! Starring JOE LANCEY! Get your tickets now!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oIlD0_0c7ugW4f00

2021 Thunder on the Plains Car, Truck, & Cycle Show

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 700 W 48th St, Hays, KS

The 2021 Show is here! It is Show 'n Shine time! A weekend of fun the entire family will enjoy! Come on out, & check out the cool vehicles parked at Mid Kansas Auto Auction! hr div Kids...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kgBx_0c7ugW4f00

Brick Celebration - Chelsey Proehl Insurance Agency

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 1012 Main St, Hays, KS

It's been just over five months since the Chelsey Proehl, Farmers Insurance Agency moved to Main Street in Downtown Hays! Join us to officially welcome them to The Bricks and thank them for their...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9PON_0c7ugW4f00

Ag Appreciation

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2700 Vine St, Hays, KS

Farmers and ranchers, come enjoy a night of appreciation from The Chamber in Hays, Kansas and its member sponsors as we celebrate you for providing food for the heartland. Dinner will be provided...

La Crosse, KS
