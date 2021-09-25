Howard calendar: Events coming up

(HOWARD, SD) Live events are lining up on the Howard calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Howard area:

Mystery Book Club - Midnight Sun Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 221 N Duff St, Mitchell, SD

Mystery Book Club discusses "Midnight Sun" by Jo Nesbo. Contact Zack North for more information. Those looking to participate should contact Zack North (605-995-8480 or znorth@cityofmitchell.org...

5th Annual SHRIMP BOIL Montrose, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Presale tickets only. Available at Montrose Gas Station or from Legion members.

Mitchell Holiday Arts Fall Show Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 112 E 5th Ave, Mitchell, SD

This show is set up in a boutique style. The Holiday Arts Craft Show is an organized group of area crafters. All of the items featured in our shows are handcrafted.

Shipwreck Seafood Boil Chester, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 23925 464th Avenue, Chester, SD 57016

Pre-purchase tickets for the Seafood Boil. Tickets are $35 FOR A BUCKET FOR 2 PEOPLE. Jumbo Shrimp, Crawfish, Mussels, Potatoes, Corn, Onion

JVCC 2019 Dances Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 300 W 1st Ave, Mitchell, SD

JVCC Dance – Dances held the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of each month from 7-10 pm – Doors open at 6 pm - Only $6 which includes dessert, popcorn & coffee. Non-members welcome. All ages welcome. In case of...