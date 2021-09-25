CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Coulee, WA

What’s up Grand Coulee: Local events calendar

Grand Coulee News Watch
Grand Coulee News Watch
 7 days ago

(GRAND COULEE, WA) Live events are coming to Grand Coulee.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grand Coulee area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zy7VW_0c7ugUJD00

Night golf

Wilbur, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 899 NW Cole Ave, Wilbur, WA

MARK YOUR CALENDARS!! Night golf tournament is September 25th. Prizes for best decorated cart and best costume. Sign up sheet in the clubhouse. Also check out other Sports Events in Tema

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECjdf_0c7ugUJD00

"Sunbanks Rhythm & Blues Festival"

Electric City, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 57662 WA-155, Electric City, WA

C'mon out to beautiful Sun Banks resort to celebrate the end of summer with us in the cantina! You may also like the following

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47T1MO_0c7ugUJD00

Falcon Gun Show - Okanogan

Okanogan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 175 Rodeo Trail, Okanogan, WA

Gun & Knife Shows 2021 in Okanogan - Explore Okanogan's best Gun shows. Find information & tickets of upcoming Gun shows & Knife Shows events in Okanogan.

Learn More

Oakanogan Gun-Knife Show

Okanogan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 175 Rodeo Trail, Okanogan, WA

Oakanogan Gun-Knife Show information of gun show by date cost contact information & maps of these Washington gun show locations

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Okanogan, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Grand Coulee, WA
Okanogan, WA
Government
City
Electric City, WA
City
Wilbur, WA
State
Washington State
Grand Coulee, WA
Government
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Calendars#Sports Events#Sun Banks#Wa Gun Knife Shows
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Grand Coulee News Watch

Grand Coulee News Watch

Grand Coulee, WA
31
Followers
316
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Coulee News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy