What’s up Grand Coulee: Local events calendar

(GRAND COULEE, WA) Live events are coming to Grand Coulee.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grand Coulee area:

Night golf Wilbur, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 899 NW Cole Ave, Wilbur, WA

MARK YOUR CALENDARS!! Night golf tournament is September 25th. Prizes for best decorated cart and best costume. Sign up sheet in the clubhouse.

"Sunbanks Rhythm & Blues Festival" Electric City, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 57662 WA-155, Electric City, WA

C'mon out to beautiful Sun Banks resort to celebrate the end of summer with us in the cantina!

Falcon Gun Show - Okanogan Okanogan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 175 Rodeo Trail, Okanogan, WA

Gun & Knife Shows 2021 in Okanogan - Explore Okanogan's best Gun shows. Find information & tickets of upcoming Gun shows & Knife Shows events in Okanogan.

Oakanogan Gun-Knife Show Okanogan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 175 Rodeo Trail, Okanogan, WA

Oakanogan Gun-Knife Show information of gun show by date cost contact information & maps of these Washington gun show locations