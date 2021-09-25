CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peach Springs, AZ

Live events coming up in Peach Springs

 7 days ago

(PEACH SPRINGS, AZ) Live events are coming to Peach Springs.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Peach Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mNukf_0c7ugTQU00

Kingman, AZ Concealed Carry Class

Kingman, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3340 East Andy Devine Avenue, Kingman, AZ 86401

This Arizona concealed carry class will qualify you to apply for your Arizona Concealed Weapons Permit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wV6Kq_0c7ugTQU00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Kingman, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Kingman, AZ 86401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ut5T1_0c7ugTQU00

Grand Canyon West Rim Tour | 52% Ticket Discount

Peach Springs, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 5001 Diamond Bar Rd, Peach Springs, AZ

At the Grand Canyon West Rim, visit the Hualapai Indian Country and take advantage of the many photo opportunities with your hosts, the Hualapai Indians. Experience the ancient geological rock...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JuKLZ_0c7ugTQU00

13th Annual Brews & Brats Oktoberfest

Kingman, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 315 West Beale Street, Kingman, AZ 86401

Presented by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club with net proceeds benefitting local & international service projects.

ABOUT

With Peach Springs Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

