CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maxwell, CA

Maxwell events coming up

Maxwell Journal
Maxwell Journal
 7 days ago

(MAXWELL, CA) Live events are coming to Maxwell.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Maxwell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n5wv0_0c7ugSXl00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Williams, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Williams, CA 95987

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6n8Y_0c7ugSXl00

Project Leader Planning Meeting

Colusa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 100 Sunrise Blvd, Colusa, CA

Hands on workshop to help Project Leaders plan their project for the 2021-2022 year!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B76v3_0c7ugSXl00

Jaime Lin Wilson Live at Burgie's!

Arbuckle, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 5th St, Arbuckle, CA

One of our favorite artists out of Texas makes her Burgie's debut.. doors at 6:00 show at 7:00 $40 per person will reserve your spot message Burgie's, limited tickets available. as always this is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KKGCO_0c7ugSXl00

Thunderhill 3 Mile (Reverse)

Willows, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 5250 CA-162, Willows, CA

Come join us on Monday September 27th at Thunderhill for the 3 Mile (reverse) course! If you have never driven the driven the 3 Mile Clock Wise, you must experience it! All experience levels are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LoPVf_0c7ugSXl00

Women of the West Fest!

Arbuckle, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 100 5th Street, Arbuckle, CA 95912

Tatiana and the Wayward Coyotes, Mae McCoy and her Neon Stars, Darci Carlson with Jeff Crosby and the Refugees. Three full bands one place.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arbuckle, CA
Local
California Government
City
Maxwell, CA
City
Colusa, CA
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Leaders#St Arbuckle#Sun Oct 10
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Maxwell Journal

Maxwell Journal

Maxwell, CA
22
Followers
326
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Maxwell Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy