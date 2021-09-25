Maxwell events coming up

(MAXWELL, CA) Live events are coming to Maxwell.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Maxwell:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Williams, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Williams, CA 95987

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Project Leader Planning Meeting Colusa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 100 Sunrise Blvd, Colusa, CA

Hands on workshop to help Project Leaders plan their project for the 2021-2022 year!

Jaime Lin Wilson Live at Burgie's! Arbuckle, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 5th St, Arbuckle, CA

One of our favorite artists out of Texas makes her Burgie's debut.. doors at 6:00 show at 7:00 $40 per person will reserve your spot message Burgie's, limited tickets available. as always this is...

Thunderhill 3 Mile (Reverse) Willows, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 5250 CA-162, Willows, CA

Come join us on Monday September 27th at Thunderhill for the 3 Mile (reverse) course! If you have never driven the driven the 3 Mile Clock Wise, you must experience it! All experience levels are...

Women of the West Fest! Arbuckle, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 100 5th Street, Arbuckle, CA 95912

Tatiana and the Wayward Coyotes, Mae McCoy and her Neon Stars, Darci Carlson with Jeff Crosby and the Refugees. Three full bands one place.