CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tower Hill, IL

What’s up Tower Hill: Local events calendar

Tower Hill Digest
Tower Hill Digest
 7 days ago

(TOWER HILL, IL) Live events are coming to Tower Hill.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tower Hill area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVUYT_0c7ugRf200

2021 HOMECOMING BREAKFAST

Taylorville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1220 W Springfield Rd, Taylorville, IL

Join us for Homecoming Breakfast at Spring Garden. When you check out, please let them know you were there for homecoming breakfast and they will be giving us 10%.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqOZT_0c7ugRf200

Evan Matlock Live @ Allie’s Alibi – Windsor, IL

Windsor, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 S Chestnut St, Windsor, IL

Live Music with Evan Matlock! from 4 to 7 p.m. at Allie's Alibi in Windsor IL - Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 4 PM - 7 PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24k5ra_0c7ugRf200

Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2021 - Taylorville, IL

Taylorville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1716 W Spresser St, Taylorville, IL

The Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2021 - Taylorville, IL is on Sunday September 12, 2021 to Sunday October 10, 2021. It includes the following events: PreK 2/3 Yr Old - 50 Yard Dash, PreK 4/5...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7h6k_0c7ugRf200

The Hangovers Party in Pana

Pana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 332 IL-29, Pana, IL

Don't miss this show as we invade Pana, bringing you an exciting vintage rock show comprised of classic rock covers and psychedelic rock originals. It's time to jam, so be there!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OQ8z4_0c7ugRf200

Open Mic Night @ Jimmy D’s Bar & Gaming – Tower Hill, IL

Tower Hill, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 103 Benton St, Tower Hill, IL

Open Mic Night @ Jimmy D’s Bar & Gaming – Tower Hill, IL Every Wednesday at 7:30 PM – Open Mic Night Sign up at 6 PM – 7 PM Start at 7:30 PM Event by Jimmy D’s Bar & Gaming

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tower Hill, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Taylorville, IL
City
Pana, IL
City
Springfield, IL
Taylorville, IL
Government
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#The Tower#Live Events#Spring Garden#Il Join#Il Live Music#Sun Oct 10#Bar Gaming
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Tower Hill Digest

Tower Hill Digest

Tower Hill, IL
38
Followers
333
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tower Hill Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy