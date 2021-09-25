What’s up Tower Hill: Local events calendar

(TOWER HILL, IL) Live events are coming to Tower Hill.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tower Hill area:

2021 HOMECOMING BREAKFAST Taylorville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1220 W Springfield Rd, Taylorville, IL

Join us for Homecoming Breakfast at Spring Garden. When you check out, please let them know you were there for homecoming breakfast and they will be giving us 10%.

Evan Matlock Live @ Allie’s Alibi – Windsor, IL Windsor, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 S Chestnut St, Windsor, IL

Live Music with Evan Matlock! from 4 to 7 p.m. at Allie's Alibi in Windsor IL - Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 4 PM - 7 PM

Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2021 - Taylorville, IL Taylorville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1716 W Spresser St, Taylorville, IL

The Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2021 - Taylorville, IL is on Sunday September 12, 2021 to Sunday October 10, 2021. It includes the following events: PreK 2/3 Yr Old - 50 Yard Dash, PreK 4/5...

The Hangovers Party in Pana Pana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 332 IL-29, Pana, IL

Don't miss this show as we invade Pana, bringing you an exciting vintage rock show comprised of classic rock covers and psychedelic rock originals. It's time to jam, so be there!!

Open Mic Night @ Jimmy D’s Bar & Gaming – Tower Hill, IL Tower Hill, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 103 Benton St, Tower Hill, IL

Open Mic Night @ Jimmy D’s Bar & Gaming – Tower Hill, IL Every Wednesday at 7:30 PM – Open Mic Night Sign up at 6 PM – 7 PM Start at 7:30 PM Event by Jimmy D’s Bar & Gaming