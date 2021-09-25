Rhinelander calendar: Coming events

(RHINELANDER, WI) Rhinelander has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rhinelander:

Art Start Galleries Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 68 S Stevens St, Rhinelander, WI

ArtStart is implementing cleaning, mask, and social distancing recommendations provided by the CDC and local health officials. All gallery visitors are required to wear a mask and remain 6 feet...

Hanson's Tractor Hay Rides Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2660 County Rd G, Rhinelander, WI

Hop on our hay wagon and get pulled behind our tractor through our field to enjoy the fall colors! Stop to see our Scottish Highland Cattle! Available Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-3pm - or - By...

Drop-In Center Open Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 235 N Stevens St, Rhinelander, WI

The Drop-In Center is located in the basement of Trinity Lutheran, which is on the corner of Brown and Phillip St., with the entrance being on Brown St. Please call…



Rusk County Junior Fair Mud Bog Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Get ready for the 2021 Rusk County Junior Fair Mud Bog! Head to the Rusk County Fairgrounds to watch trucks of all kinds barrel through the mud. Interested in registering? Registration starts at...

Stand Up Comedy- The Haven Rhinelander Rhinelander, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 5325 Lake Julia Road, Rhinelander, WI 54501

COME LET LOOSE AND HAVE SOME FUN AT COMEDY NIGHT!