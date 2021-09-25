CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rhinelander, WI

Rhinelander calendar: Coming events

Rhinelander Digest
Rhinelander Digest
 7 days ago

(RHINELANDER, WI) Rhinelander has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rhinelander:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hkfIQ_0c7ugQmJ00

Art Start Galleries

Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 68 S Stevens St, Rhinelander, WI

ArtStart is implementing cleaning, mask, and social distancing recommendations provided by the CDC and local health officials. All gallery visitors are required to wear a mask and remain 6 feet...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33voNK_0c7ugQmJ00

Hanson's Tractor Hay Rides

Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2660 County Rd G, Rhinelander, WI

Hop on our hay wagon and get pulled behind our tractor through our field to enjoy the fall colors! Stop to see our Scottish Highland Cattle! Available Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-3pm - or - By...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jdjz9_0c7ugQmJ00

Drop-In Center Open

Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 235 N Stevens St, Rhinelander, WI

The Drop-In Center is located in the basement of Trinity Lutheran, which is on the corner of Brown and Phillip St., with the entrance being on Brown St. Please call…\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BcDwH_0c7ugQmJ00

Rusk County Junior Fair Mud Bog

Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Get ready for the 2021 Rusk County Junior Fair Mud Bog! Head to the Rusk County Fairgrounds to watch trucks of all kinds barrel through the mud. Interested in registering? Registration starts at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YsDle_0c7ugQmJ00

Stand Up Comedy- The Haven Rhinelander

Rhinelander, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 5325 Lake Julia Road, Rhinelander, WI 54501

COME LET LOOSE AND HAVE SOME FUN AT COMEDY NIGHT!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rhinelander, WI
Rhinelander, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wi Artstart#Cdc#Scottish#Highland Cattle
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Rhinelander Digest

Rhinelander Digest

Rhinelander, WI
61
Followers
455
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rhinelander Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy