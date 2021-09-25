CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Live events coming up in Big Rapids

Big Rapids Daily
Big Rapids Daily
 7 days ago

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Live events are coming to Big Rapids.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Big Rapids:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20uO19_0c7ugPta00

9.29.2021 Listening Group - Virtual/Zoom

Big Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 120 South State Street, Big Rapids, MI 49307

To share information to help lead us into a safe and sacred space for onboarding the next settled pastor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0soI6H_0c7ugPta00

Para Rosa Film Screening and Discussion

Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

The Ferris Women's Network is partnering with the Center for Latin@ Studies to bring you this brown bag lunch event. This short film is inspired by the Madrigal Ten, a group of women who were ten...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37DBlp_0c7ugPta00

CranHill Ministry Center Dedication Ceremony

Rodney, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 14444 17 Mile Rd, Rodney, MI

When: Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2PM Where: CranHill Cost: Free! Join us for a time of worship and prayer as we dedicate the new ministry center building to continue the work of transforming...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZLKq8_0c7ugPta00

Tuba Bach Chamber Music Festival

Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 726 Fuller Ave, Big Rapids, MI

The Funky Mitten Five New Orleans-Style Brass Band With Jim Alfredson on the B-3 Organ, Luther Allison on Drums, Michael Dease on trombone, Jason Hainsworth

Forge Men's Retreat

Rodney, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 14444 17 Mile Rd, Rodney, MI

As iron sharpens iron so does one man sharpen another. Join us this Fall for an experience for men to reconnect with God’s design for manhood, eat A TON of food, and enjoy the things that men love...

