Springdale, WA

Springdale calendar: What's coming up

Springdale Voice
Springdale Voice
 7 days ago

(SPRINGDALE, WA) Springdale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Springdale area:

Meghan Sullivan Band at Beck's Harvest House, presented by BECU

Colbert, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 9919 E Greenbluff Rd, Colbert, WA

Live music is BACK! The Beck's Harvest House Green Bluff Music Series, presented by BECU, is back on the Bluff! We're bringing back live music in a BIG way, with musicians on our stage in the...

Car Show with Benefit Dinner - staging starts at 2

Clayton, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Fundraising dinner and carshow: Car staging - 2pm Car show opens - 3pm Dinner starts - 4pm *Baked potato/salad bar - $10.00 over 6yo Dessert auction and raffles **please RSVP if possible to help...

Fall Festival at High Country Orchard

Colbert, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 8518 E Greenbluff Rd, Colbert, WA

Fall is in the air! We are excited to announce that we will be at High Country Orchard Saturday the 25th and Sunday the 26th for their harvest festival. Come join us at High Country Orchard...

Come Up HIGHER "ANNUAL" Gathering Of The Eagles

Deer Park, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Welcome - Weekend Retreat! ALL SESSIONS OPEN and FREE This is a Prophetic Gathering for all those who are thirsty. Gathering together with the Ecclesia for Kingdom Purposes! Call Now to Register...

Adult Horse Camp

Chattaroy, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 24311 N Elk Chattaroy Rd, Chattaroy, WA

All inclusive horsemanship, riding,and training facility. We offer horsemanship lessons, clinics, horse camps and a vaulting competition team.

Springdale Voice

Springdale Voice

Springdale, WA
ABOUT

With Springdale Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

