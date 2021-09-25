Events on the Las Vegas calendar

(LAS VEGAS, NM) Live events are lining up on the Las Vegas calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Las Vegas:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Shadow Work Weekend Workshop Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: Palacio Rd., Santa Fe, NM 87508

Shadow Work is an advanced experiential process that integrates our challenges to create more wholeness, joy and vitality in our lives.

d'Lightning Mob, Lucy Barna and Band, Matt Malone at the Skate School Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 825 Early Street, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Skate School Music Presents: d'Lightning Mob, Lucy Barna Band, and Matt Malone at the Skate School!

PSI 7 – Life Success Course Tererro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: NM-63, Tererro, NM

While the emphasis in the PSI Basic Seminar is self-discovery and awareness, the seven-day Life Success Course focuses on action and results. Throughout the seminar, you'll be supported in...

Fedonta "JB" White Memorial Foundation Fall Kickoff Concert Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 37 Fire Place, Santa Fe, NM 87508

JB 's life was taken from us on August 1, 2020. All proceeds go to the JB White Foundation. Sangre Joven is playing. Come and Enjoy!