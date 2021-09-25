CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

Events on the Las Vegas calendar

 7 days ago

(LAS VEGAS, NM) Live events are lining up on the Las Vegas calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Las Vegas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K1gKo_0c7ugNNM00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7vOl_0c7ugNNM00

Shadow Work Weekend Workshop

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: Palacio Rd., Santa Fe, NM 87508

Shadow Work is an advanced experiential process that integrates our challenges to create more wholeness, joy and vitality in our lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVbDt_0c7ugNNM00

d'Lightning Mob, Lucy Barna and Band, Matt Malone at the Skate School

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 825 Early Street, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Skate School Music Presents: d'Lightning Mob, Lucy Barna Band, and Matt Malone at the Skate School!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36saqi_0c7ugNNM00

PSI 7 – Life Success Course

Tererro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: NM-63, Tererro, NM

While the emphasis in the PSI Basic Seminar is self-discovery and awareness, the seven-day Life Success Course focuses on action and results. Throughout the seminar, you'll be supported in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHjwA_0c7ugNNM00

Fedonta "JB" White Memorial Foundation Fall Kickoff Concert

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 37 Fire Place, Santa Fe, NM 87508

JB 's life was taken from us on August 1, 2020. All proceeds go to the JB White Foundation. Sangre Joven is playing. Come and Enjoy!

news3lv.com

Las Vegas Halloween events return to spook safely

Las Vegas (KSNV). — Horrors and haunts, screams, and scares are all on display at Freakling Brothers Horror Shows in the Southwest Valley. "We have an entire horror theme park for people," said JT Mollner, Managing partner at Freakling Brothers. "If you’re 70, 20, or 35 we can scare you no matter what age you are.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
celebritypage.com

Fall Arrives In Las Vegas

There are many beautiful places to visit in Vegas, but few are quite as jaw-dropping as the Conservatory and Botanical Garden at the Bellagio. Four times a year they unveil a gorgeous new display, and now it's time to see what they've done for fall... Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Garden's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fort Worth Weekly

Leaving Las Vegas Trail

Though Las Vegas Trail itself is only about a mile long, it looms large in the history of Fort Worth and in most of our psyches. In a 2017 series of stories, the Star-Telegram summed up the Westside area with the simple phrase “drugs, guns, abuse — and a sliver of hope.”
FORT WORTH, TX
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Metro hosts event aimed to empower girls

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local women are making a difference by hosting a workshop Sunday called " Empowering Our Girls." 50 girls ages 10 to 18 connected with women leaders in our community and law enforcement. This event welcomed all female leaders, including our four-legged friends. The girls got to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas PRIDE parade, festival and other events

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The annual Las Vegas PRIDE LGBTQ+ Night Parade will take place in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 8 and Nevada Gov. Sisolak and First Lady Kathy Sisolak will be co-grand marshals, along with Miss Nevada Kataluna Enriquez, at the opening ceremony. The opening ceremony starts...
LAS VEGAS, NV
cooperatornews.com

The Must-Attend Event is Back at the Las Vegas Convention Center

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, board members, community managers, and building owners, from around the Silver State will gather at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the return of the in-person CooperatorEvents Expo Las Vegas. You can be a part of it as well - register for free at lvcondoexpo.com!
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoardingArea

Review: The Palazzo Las Vegas

In a nutshell: If you’re looking for luxury, the Palazzo Las Vegas delivers. The hotel offers spacious, comfortable rooms with nice furnishings with the amenities and bathroom one would expect of a 5-star establishment. The resort complex is extensive and includes multiple pools, a spa, and tons of shopping and dining options. It’s by far the nicest hotel I’ve stayed at in Vegas, although it’s certainly above what I’d normally pick. Ergo, it was a fun way to burn an IHG free night certificate.
LIFESTYLE
8newsnow.com

North Las Vegas homeless outreach team hosts pop-up event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The City of North Las Vegas Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement Team hosts a pop-up event on Thursday, Sept. 23rd. The goal of the pop-event is to ensure people experiencing homelessness in the area have access to the resources they need and to introduce the newly formed H.O.M.E. Team to the North Las Vegas community.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Las Vegas is now Las Tucson

Now the powers that be have decided to tear out hundreds of thousands of acres of grass in an effort to save even more water, further increasing the heat island effect — and yet they still continue to build. Now every year they will be saying, “The hottest year on record! The hottest year on record!” Well, duh. You tore up all the grass and trees in favor of rocks and dirt and cactus. Grass is usually 10 degrees cooler than the surrounding terrain.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Dozens of Las Vegas employers to take part in large hiring event

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dozens of employers will be looking to fill positions at a job fair on Tuesday. The Las Vegas Diversity Job fair will take place at T-Mobile Arena from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Some of the featured companies include:. Paramount Marketing. ASURION.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cdcgamingreports.com

Unemployment rates drop in Las Vegas metro area, North Las Vegas

Unemployment in the Las Vegas metro area dropped to 8.2% in statistics for August, dropping from 9.4% the previous month, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR). North Las Vegas once again led all Nevada cities with 9.5% unemployment, but improved from 11% unemployment in July....
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Events planned to mark anniversary of Las Vegas shooting

Oct. 1 marks the fourth anniversary of the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. About 65% of the more than 24,000 attendees of the 2017 Harvest Festival were from California, with the majority from Southern California. Five of the casualties were from Ventura County. They are Chris Hazencomb, 44,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
news3lv.com

Las Vegas airport braces for major travel weekend ahead of sport events

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a Wednesday afternoon at McCarran International Airport, and foot traffic is slowing picking up. "We’re already seeing a lot of volume for this weekend," said airport spokesman Joe Rajchel. "Everyone is coming into town." Coming into town for a jam-packed weekend. "This is really uncharted...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABOUT

With Las Vegas Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

