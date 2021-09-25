CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatonton, GA

Live events on the horizon in Eatonton

Eatonton Today
Eatonton Today
 7 days ago

(EATONTON, GA) Eatonton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eatonton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pg6XR_0c7ugMUd00

Cloverleaf DPA - Rock Eagle Trip (4th-6th Grade - $30/$35)

Eatonton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:59 PM

Address: 350 Rock Eagle Road, Eatonton, GA 31024

Cloverleaf DPA - Rock Eagle - Have a pizza & dance party with your friends! Stay overnight! Present on your favorite topic!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48bSAC_0c7ugMUd00

Usery Forum on Leadership: Dr. Dana Winters

Milledgeville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 211 West Montgomery Street, Milledgeville, GA 31061

The Usery Forum on Leadership is part of the Inspire! Forum series and is supported by a generous gift from the Kim Usery Foundation.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FgTOj_0c7ugMUd00

Miracle Mile - Color Run 2021

Milledgeville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 120 West Campus Drive, Milledgeville, GA 31061

We are kicking off our annual 5k at the intramural fields on September 25th!! The event will be from 8-12pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lzc18_0c7ugMUd00

Fall Sip + Shop

Eatonton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 646 Old Phoenix Rd NE suite c, Eatonton, GA

Come kick off the fall season, with a nice SIP & SHOP🍁🥂 We will have cookies + mocktails to snack on, at this event! Be sure to bring your best gals, and enjoy a day full of fun!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MVE9v_0c7ugMUd00

Windsor Academy Varsity Softball @ Gatewood

Eatonton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:15 PM

Address: 139 Phillips Dr, Eatonton, GA

The Gatewood (Eatonton, GA) varsity softball team has a home conference game vs. Windsor Academy (Macon, GA) on Thursday, September 30 @ 4:30p.

Learn More

Eatonton Today

Eatonton Today

Eatonton, GA
ABOUT

With Eatonton Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

