Live events on the horizon in Eatonton

(EATONTON, GA) Eatonton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eatonton:

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:59 PM

Address: 350 Rock Eagle Road, Eatonton, GA 31024

Cloverleaf DPA - Rock Eagle - Have a pizza & dance party with your friends! Stay overnight! Present on your favorite topic!

Usery Forum on Leadership: Dr. Dana Winters Milledgeville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 211 West Montgomery Street, Milledgeville, GA 31061

The Usery Forum on Leadership is part of the Inspire! Forum series and is supported by a generous gift from the Kim Usery Foundation.

Miracle Mile - Color Run 2021 Milledgeville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 120 West Campus Drive, Milledgeville, GA 31061

We are kicking off our annual 5k at the intramural fields on September 25th!! The event will be from 8-12pm.

Fall Sip + Shop Eatonton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 646 Old Phoenix Rd NE suite c, Eatonton, GA

Come kick off the fall season, with a nice SIP & SHOP🍁🥂 We will have cookies + mocktails to snack on, at this event! Be sure to bring your best gals, and enjoy a day full of fun!

Windsor Academy Varsity Softball @ Gatewood Eatonton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:15 PM

Address: 139 Phillips Dr, Eatonton, GA

The Gatewood (Eatonton, GA) varsity softball team has a home conference game vs. Windsor Academy (Macon, GA) on Thursday, September 30 @ 4:30p.