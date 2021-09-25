CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Geneva calendar: What's coming up

 7 days ago

(GENEVA, NY) Live events are lining up on the Geneva calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Geneva:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cIQPY_0c7ugLbu00

Geneva Farmers Market

Geneva, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 12 October 9, 2021Saturdays: 8:00 AM 1:30 PM Location:Finger Lakes Welcome Center, 35 Lakefront Drive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UEKO6_0c7ugLbu00

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Geneva, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 82 Seneca St., Geneva, NY 14456

Costumes welcome! Audience participation prop bags will be available for purchase!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QOhPk_0c7ugLbu00

Euchre Tournament

Geneva, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 39 Milton St, Geneva, NY

Find the best of upcoming tournaments in Geneva, New York - all the amazing sport tournaments ranging from cricket to badminton. Book tickets to a sport tournament that best interests you

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8isp_0c7ugLbu00

The Honey Dewdrops' Songwriting Workshop

Geneva, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 82 Seneca St., Geneva, NY 14456

Take a Master Class from masterful songwriters, The Honey Dewdrops! Tickets are free but registration is required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKQFb_0c7ugLbu00

EILEEN IVERS, “A JOYFUL CHRISTMAS”

Geneva, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 82 Seneca St., Geneva, NY 14456

EILEEN IVERS, CONTINUES TO PUSH THE FIDDLING TRADITION BOUNDARIES FROM A FOLK MUSIC STAPLE TO A INTENSELY DRIVING WORLD STAGE EXPERIENCE.

