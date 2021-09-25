CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live events on the horizon in Ionia

 7 days ago

(IONIA, MI) Ionia is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ionia:

ESRVA 2021 Ride A Thon

Saranac, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 2880 W David Hwy, Saranac, MI

Ionia Recreational State Park Sun Sep 26 2021 at 08:30 am

Nathan Wood Foundation Golf Outing

Saranac, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 6425 Portland Rd, Saranac, MI

Join us in our annual golf tournament to raise money for future endeavors and continue to memorialize Nathan Wood. The Nathan Wood Foundation is dedicated to brightening the lives of those...

Fundraiser for Michele’s Rescue and Cannonsville Critters

Belding, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Please come join us in raising money for these 2 great rescues! 10% of all sales will go to Michele’s Rescue and Cannonsville Critters to help pay for the cats that came from the large hoarding...

Portland Farmers Market

Portland, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 349 N Water St, Portland, MI

Season:Summer Market Hours: June - September, 2021Saturdays, 9am - 1pm Location:At the Old Red Mill on Water Street

With Ionia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

