Ville Platte, LA

Events on the Ville Platte calendar

Ville Platte News Beat
Ville Platte News Beat
 7 days ago

(VILLE PLATTE, LA) Live events are lining up on the Ville Platte calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ville Platte:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZZ0U_0c7ugIxj00

Zydeco Dance Lessons

Opelousas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 732 N Union St, Opelousas, LA

Festivals every which way you turn...but are you bringing your all? Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas kindly offers free zydeco dance lessons every Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ufX0_0c7ugIxj00

Women’s School of September 25, 2021

Opelousas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 3650 LA-104, Opelousas, LA

Women\'s School of September 25, 2021. This event will be held at the Cursillo Center.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FpHyW_0c7ugIxj00

Wine Up at The Lodge

Ville Platte, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 7519 Grand Prairie Road, Ville Platte, LA 70586

Acadiana's top luxury wine and culinary experience! Wine Up at The Lodge features a wine tasting from local vendors and an atmosphere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3av4cK_0c7ugIxj00

Karaoke Saturday Night w/ Eddie & Friends At Pedro's Opelousas

Opelousas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 5675 Interstate 49 South Service Rd, Opelousas, LA

Make plans for the best Karaoke Night ever w Edie & Friends and of course Margarita Madness...YES Saturday night and we we do it all over again. Come have some fun at Pedros Tacos & Tequila in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dN01Z_0c7ugIxj00

GATOR RUN XII - MOVED TO CHICOT STATE PARK

Ville Platte, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3469 Chicot Park Rd, Ville Platte, LA

ATTENTION: GATOR RUN XII HAS BEEN MOVED TO CHICOT STATE PARK!!! IF YOU HAVE REGISTERED FOR TICKFAW THERE IS NO NEED TO RE-REGISTER. IF YOU HAVEN'T REGISTERED, NEW REGISTRATION FORMS CAN BE...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Ville Platte News Beat

Ville Platte News Beat

Ville Platte, LA
ABOUT

With Ville Platte News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

