CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden, AR

Events on the Camden calendar

Camden Daily
Camden Daily
 7 days ago

(CAMDEN, AR) Camden has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Camden area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bUUZv_0c7ugH5000

Explore Ouachita!

Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 410 Ouachita St, Arkadelphia, AR

Explore Ouachita! High school juniors and seniors are invited to experience life as a Ouachita student by attending classes and visiting with current students and faculty members. Call Ouachita...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23u6uW_0c7ugH5000

Biggest Bonfire South Ark

Magnolia, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 2497 County Road 30, Magnolia, AR 71753

Live Music, Food, and a Great Time! This is the BIGGEST Bonfire in the ARK-LA-TEX! This event is kid-friendly and will have security.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YCdAp_0c7ugH5000

HopePlace Fordyce 2021 Fundraising Banquet

Fordyce, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 300 U.S. 79, Fordyce, AR 71742

HopePlace Fordyce is a nonprofit pregnancy and family resource center. Join us this evening in person or online to support this ministry.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOiB8_0c7ugH5000

Flying Buffaloes with Dauzat St. Marie and Black Dog Friday

El Dorado, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 W. 8th, El Dorado, AR 71730

Flying Buffaloes with special guests *Doors open at 6:00 PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r0d2V_0c7ugH5000

Business After Hours - Southern Airways Express

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 418 Airport Dr, El Dorado, AR

Business After Hours for September 2021: Southern Airways Express When: September 21 Time: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. Where: Southern Airways Express 418 Airport Drive El Dorado, AR 71730

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arkadelphia, AR
City
El Dorado, AR
City
Magnolia, AR
City
Camden, AR
Camden, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bonfire#Live Music Food#Ar Business After Hours#Southern Airways Express
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Camden Daily

Camden Daily

Camden, AR
178
Followers
403
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Camden Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy