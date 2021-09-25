CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Sterling, KY

Mt Sterling events coming soon

Mt Sterling Times
Mt Sterling Times
 7 days ago

(MT STERLING, KY) Mt Sterling is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mt Sterling:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PKOpY_0c7ugGCH00

Kentucky XC Racing — Ride Moonshine Country

Clay City, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1570 Little Hardwicks Creek Rd, Clay City, KY

Kentucky XC Racing - Rd 9 The Holler Part III 1570 Little Hardwicks Creek Rd, Clay City, KY 40312 Preregistration will be available at https://kxcracing.com/ prior to event...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nm4gE_0c7ugGCH00

CAR WARS

Clay City, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 718 11th St, Clay City, KY

Kentucky No Time CAR WARS is Clay Citys fastest 6 race series. Come see the fastest 275 Radial cars battle it out heads up fastest car to the finish line. Also see Outlaw 16, Xtreme Nitrous...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JO8kl_0c7ugGCH00

Wines with Rhythm - Lauren Mink & Dale Adams

Winchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 5199 Combs Ferry Rd, Winchester, KY

Lauren Mink and Dale Adams join us on the lawn with their acoustic country sound. Bring a chair, as seating is limited, and enjoy the countryside as we unwind to the beautiful sounds of Wines with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AzijC_0c7ugGCH00

Wildcat Willy's - Barefoot and Bourbon LIVE!

Winchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 31 E Broadway St, Winchester, KY

Join us in our backyard to see Barefoot and Bourbon perform live 7-9 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ikr8U_0c7ugGCH00

Storage Rentals of America Storage Auction

Winchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:34 AM

Online Storage Auction at Storage Rentals of America located in Winchester, KY. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3855900 Unit may contain . AMERICA'S NEWEST...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

