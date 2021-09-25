Mt Sterling events coming soon
(MT STERLING, KY) Mt Sterling is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mt Sterling:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 1570 Little Hardwicks Creek Rd, Clay City, KY
Kentucky XC Racing - Rd 9 The Holler Part III 1570 Little Hardwicks Creek Rd, Clay City, KY 40312 Preregistration will be available at https://kxcracing.com/ prior to event...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 718 11th St, Clay City, KY
Kentucky No Time CAR WARS is Clay Citys fastest 6 race series. Come see the fastest 275 Radial cars battle it out heads up fastest car to the finish line. Also see Outlaw 16, Xtreme Nitrous...
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:30 PM
Address: 5199 Combs Ferry Rd, Winchester, KY
Lauren Mink and Dale Adams join us on the lawn with their acoustic country sound. Bring a chair, as seating is limited, and enjoy the countryside as we unwind to the beautiful sounds of Wines with...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 31 E Broadway St, Winchester, KY
Join us in our backyard to see Barefoot and Bourbon perform live 7-9 pm
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:34 AM
Online Storage Auction at Storage Rentals of America located in Winchester, KY. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3855900 Unit may contain . AMERICA'S NEWEST...
Comments / 0