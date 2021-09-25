Events on the Newberry calendar

(NEWBERRY, SC) Live events are lining up on the Newberry calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newberry:

All white Day Affair Newberry, SC

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 1006 Main Street, Newberry, SC 29108

The Real Trump Twins Presents the All White Day Affair!

Fall Unpack the Porch at Enoree River Winery Newberry, SC

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1650 Dusty Rd, Newberry, SC

Grab your blankets & chairs to enjoy the event from the vineyard. Porch seating & surrounding vineyard grounds seating is first come, first serve. See the schedule below! * Wine will be available...

Lake Murray Family Meeting — The Courage Center Chapin, SC

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Chapin, SC

This meeting is mutual aid group grounded in the family dynamic or individuals suffering from a loved on (youth) fighting addiction. It's a place to cope, learn skills, and participate in the...

Fall Tea Newberry, SC

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 1104 Caldwell St, Newberry, SC

A delicious assortment of sandwiches, savories and sweets that celebrate the glories of Fall! Come join us for an English Style Fall Themed Tea. Saturday, September 25th! Seating at 11AM and 1PM...

Blues Traveler Newberry, SC

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1201 McKibben St, Newberry, SC

Show Description Don’t miss their only stop in SC! Blues Traveler is known for mixing Rock with many genres like Blues, Psychedelic, Folk, and Soul/Southern. Current members John Popper, Chan...