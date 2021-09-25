CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, SC

Events on the Newberry calendar

Newberry Voice
Newberry Voice
 7 days ago

(NEWBERRY, SC) Live events are lining up on the Newberry calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newberry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dGkdV_0c7ugFJY00

All white Day Affair

Newberry, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 1006 Main Street, Newberry, SC 29108

The Real Trump Twins Presents the All White Day Affair!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZCS8_0c7ugFJY00

Fall Unpack the Porch at Enoree River Winery

Newberry, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1650 Dusty Rd, Newberry, SC

Grab your blankets & chairs to enjoy the event from the vineyard. Porch seating & surrounding vineyard grounds seating is first come, first serve. See the schedule below! * Wine will be available...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ezL31_0c7ugFJY00

Lake Murray Family Meeting — The Courage Center

Chapin, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Chapin, SC

This meeting is mutual aid group grounded in the family dynamic or individuals suffering from a loved on (youth) fighting addiction. It's a place to cope, learn skills, and participate in the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vsuXf_0c7ugFJY00

Fall Tea

Newberry, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 1104 Caldwell St, Newberry, SC

A delicious assortment of sandwiches, savories and sweets that celebrate the glories of Fall! Come join us for an English Style Fall Themed Tea. Saturday, September 25th! Seating at 11AM and 1PM...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1H3L_0c7ugFJY00

Blues Traveler

Newberry, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1201 McKibben St, Newberry, SC

Show Description Don’t miss their only stop in SC! Blues Traveler is known for mixing Rock with many genres like Blues, Psychedelic, Folk, and Soul/Southern. Current members John Popper, Chan...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
Newberry, SC
Government
City
Chapin, SC
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Popper
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Newberry Voice

Newberry Voice

Newberry, SC
150
Followers
481
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newberry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy