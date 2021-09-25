Perry calendar: What's coming up

(PERRY, FL) Live events are lining up on the Perry calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Perry area:

2nd Annual Steinhatchee 7 Band Jam Steinhatchee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1306 Riverside Dr, Steinhatchee, FL

2nd Annual Steinhatchee 7 Band Jam at Fiddler's Restaurant And Resort, 1306 S Riverside Drive, Steinhatchee, FL 32359, Steinhatchee, United States on Fri Sep 24 2021 at 05:00 pm to Sun Sep 26 2021...

Visitation Madison, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 323 Lake Shore Dr, Madison, FL

Here is Paul Haviland’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Paul Haviland of Lee, Florida, who passed away on September...

Saltwater Angler Redfish Ladies Series Steinhatchee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 322 Riverside Dr, Steinhatchee, FL

$400 per team $50 membership per angler 100% payback artificial & bait division redfish tournament captain’s meeting Friday, September 24 6PM – 8PM Boats only Wade fishing allowed 2 ladies per...

2021 Tally Tango Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3430 Weems Rd Tallahassee, FL 32317 30.453730, -84.222332, Tallahassee, FL 32317

Singletrack Samurai Productions Presents a Tallahassee Bikepacking Creation: The Tally Tango, the Original Panhandle Bikepacking route,.

Micro Wrestling Returns to Steinhatchee, FL! Steinhatchee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1306 Riverside Drive, Steinhatchee, FL 32359

Let's get ready to rumble at Fiddler's Restaurant & Resort with the Micro Wrestling Federation!