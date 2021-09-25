CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, FL

Perry calendar: What's coming up

 7 days ago

(PERRY, FL) Live events are lining up on the Perry calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Perry area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KL0mG_0c7ugEQp00

2nd Annual Steinhatchee 7 Band Jam

Steinhatchee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1306 Riverside Dr, Steinhatchee, FL

2nd Annual Steinhatchee 7 Band Jam at Fiddler's Restaurant And Resort, 1306 S Riverside Drive, Steinhatchee, FL 32359, Steinhatchee, United States on Fri Sep 24 2021 at 05:00 pm to Sun Sep 26 2021...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uFXi8_0c7ugEQp00

Visitation

Madison, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 323 Lake Shore Dr, Madison, FL

Here is Paul Haviland’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Paul Haviland of Lee, Florida, who passed away on September...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYygr_0c7ugEQp00

Saltwater Angler Redfish Ladies Series

Steinhatchee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 322 Riverside Dr, Steinhatchee, FL

$400 per team $50 membership per angler 100% payback artificial & bait division redfish tournament captain’s meeting Friday, September 24 6PM – 8PM Boats only Wade fishing allowed 2 ladies per...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LuLEe_0c7ugEQp00

2021 Tally Tango

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3430 Weems Rd Tallahassee, FL 32317 30.453730, -84.222332, Tallahassee, FL 32317

Singletrack Samurai Productions Presents a Tallahassee Bikepacking Creation: The Tally Tango, the Original Panhandle Bikepacking route,.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05T2PX_0c7ugEQp00

Micro Wrestling Returns to Steinhatchee, FL!

Steinhatchee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1306 Riverside Drive, Steinhatchee, FL 32359

Let's get ready to rumble at Fiddler's Restaurant & Resort with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

Perry, FL
